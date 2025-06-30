BY: Kara Johnson Published 40 seconds ago

Faith and queerness are not mutually exclusive, though for many, they can feel that way. That’s where Queer Youth of Faith Day comes in. Celebrated every June 30, this day was created to affirm, uplift, and empower LGBTQIA+ young people who also identify with a religious or spiritual background. The aim is simple but profound: to remind queer youth that they are not alone and that their identity is not at odds with their faith.

Launched in 2020 by Beloved Arise, a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and supporting queer youth of faith, the day serves as a national acknowledgment of the intersectionality between spirituality and sexual/gender identity. In a world where religious spaces have often caused harm to LGBTQIA+ individuals, this day is about reclaiming faith as a space of belonging.

The Origin and Purpose of Queer Youth of Faith Day

Queer Youth of Faith Day was founded by Jun Love Young, founder of Beloved Arise, in response to the lack of support for LGBTQIA+ youth within faith communities. The organization aims to build bridges between faith and queerness, empowering young people to live fully in both identities. The first celebration in 2020 included digital storytelling, community events, and a national moment of silence for queer youth lost to rejection and violence.

Now observed annually, the day has grown to include stories, campaigns, and gatherings led by and for LGBTQIA+ youth. It spotlights the courage it takes to embrace one’s identity in spaces that don’t always affirm one. Ultimately, Queer Youth of Faith Day is a celebration of resilience, belief, and the right to exist as one’s whole self.

Queer Youth of Faith Day: How to Show Support

1. Share Stories and Amplify Voices

One of the most powerful ways to honor Queer Youth of Faith Day is by sharing the stories of LGBTQIA+ youth who navigate both faith and identity. Organizations like Beloved Arise and The Trevor Project often publish personal stories or host live events. Sharing these stories on social media or in your community can spark dialogue and offer representation to those who need it most.

Don’t underestimate the impact of visibility — seeing someone who reflects your journey can be life-changing for a young person who feels isolated.

2. Support Safe and Inclusive Faith Spaces

Allyship can also involve supporting or creating inclusive faith communities. That means advocating for LGBTQIA+ inclusion in your place of worship or donating to organizations that train religious leaders to be affirming. Churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples that openly welcome LGBTQIA+ youth are critical safe havens, and they need our support.

Even if you’re not a member of a faith-based community, attending inclusive events or uplifting, affirming leaders helps shift the broader conversation around faith and identity.

3. Make Space for Listening and Learning

Sometimes, support means simply being present. Listen to the experiences of LGBTQIA+ youth of faith without judgment or trying to “solve” their challenges. Be open to learning about different faith traditions and how queerness is expressed within them.

If you’re a parent, educator, or community leader, consider creating forums, book clubs, or safe gatherings that allow these stories to be heard. Let youth lead, and be the kind of adult who shows up with empathy, not assumptions.

Queer Youth of Faith Day is a sacred reminder that no one should have to choose between their faith and their identity. It uplifts a population often caught in the crossfire of misunderstanding, religious dogma, and societal pressure. But it’s also a day of joy, celebrating those who boldly claim every part of who they are.

Whether you’re part of the LGBTQIA+ community or an ally, your role today matters. Through storytelling, support, and compassionate presence, we can help queer youth of faith feel seen, valued, and free because no one should have to fight for belonging — not in their faith or in their truth.

How will you honor Queer Youth of Faith Day and help create a world where LGBTQIA+ youth feel seen, safe, and spiritually supported?