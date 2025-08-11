BY: Nick Fulton Published 2 hours ago

The impact of the “Star Wars franchise on pop culture is undeniable. From the iconic soundtrack to its record-breaking box office numbers, the series has deep roots in modern media. A lesser-known effect of the franchise’s popularity is the inclusion and normalization of queer characters and storylines. The franchise has featured LGBTQIA+ characters and themes in spinoffs that have gained cult followings. Here are just a few examples.

The First Queer ‘Star Wars‘ Moments

In 2003, soon after the release of “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones,” the popular video game “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic” featured a character with queer attributes. Juhani, a female character, played a small role in the story but is also one of the earliest examples of LGBTQIA+ representation in mainstream gaming. If players chose a female avatar, they could form a romantic connection with her. While it was a minor moment, it served as an impressive early nod to the sapphic community.

The Most Explicit LGBTQIA+ Star Wars Moment

The 2019 film “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” included a brief but notable LGBTQIA+ moment. Two gay characters shared a kiss on screen: Commander Larma D’Acy and her wife, Wrobie Tyce, kissed in celebration after the defeat of the film’s villains. Though the kiss lasted only about two seconds and took place in the background, it still made headlines — both positive and negative. It was removed from versions released in some countries, including Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Queer Representation in Expanded Media

Overt LGBTQIA+ representation on the big screen remains limited, but it’s more visible in the franchise’s extended universe. The novel “Star Wars: Queen’s Shadow” shows romantic and emotional dynamics between a queen and her handmaidens. In the video game “Star Wars: Squadrons,” there are several LGBTQIA+ characters, including a gay commander and a nonbinary pilot. These additions highlight more intentional queer inclusion outside of the main films.

Moments Open to Interpretation

In addition to direct representation, some characters and relationships are considered queer-coded or open to interpretation. Fans have speculated for years about the identities of characters like Jar Jar Binks, C-3PO and R2-D2. While nothing explicit has been confirmed, many relationships in the Star Wars universe have been read through a queer lens. The more closely you analyze them, the more LGBTQIA+ undertones emerge.

The “Star Wars” universe consists of 12 films, nine TV series, an extensive list of books, and numerous video games. There are countless opportunities for LGBTQIA+ characters to be included — in the background and in central storylines. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just now exploring the galaxy far, far away, queer representation in “Star Wars” is becoming more visible, though it often remains subtle or secondary.

