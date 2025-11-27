Home > CELEBRITY

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West ‘Never Once Called’ Kids, Feels Like ‘Snapping’ Over His Behavior

BY:

Published 1 hour ago

In an episode of The Kardashians, Kim opens up to Scott Disick and the show’s producers about her ex’s irritating remarks directed at her—while Scott playfully teases that her tendency to suppress her feelings might be what’s making her backside so prominent.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian gave some insight into how Kanye West’s public comments about her have affected her behind closed doors.

On Thursday’s new episode of The Kardashians, Kim was seen venting to both Scott Disick and the show’s producers about her ex, who has claimed in the past that he’s been unable to see their shared children. The two are parents to North West, 12, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6.

Advertisement

“By the way, I’m sorry about all that you’re going through. It looks stressful,” Disick said while the two shared a car ride together, not mentioning West by name. “I mean, I see some stuff and it’s like, f–k,'” he added, as Kim admitted it “is hard.”

In a confessional, a producer then noted that her “ex is very loud out there.”

Advertisement

“I just can’t really engage, I think it’s just for the better,” Kim responded, before cutting back to her convo with Scott.

“By the way, never once called,” Kardashian then said of West, adding, “I mean, I always encourage a relationship, but a healthy one.”

Advertisement

After saying it’s “just frustrating that my character as a mom” is called into question, she said, “Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can’t. I just can’t.”

In another confessional, Kim concluded that her “only focus and job is really just to be strong for my kids.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the episode, Scott wondered how Kardashian “has been able to stay so calm during pretty much anything” — concluding, “She’s able to bottle up her emotions. Not sure where they go. Maybe she’s tucking them under her butt, that’s why it’s so big.”

New episodes of The Kardashians drops Thursdays on Hulu.

via: TooFab

 

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

CELEBRITY

Ray J Arrested After Pulling Gun on Princess Love During Thanksgiving Live Stream [Video]

By: Denver Sean
CELEBRITY

Carrie Ann Inaba Pops Off At a Heckler In the Audience During DWTS Finale: ‘What?!’

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Kody Brown’s Estranged Trans Son Leon Calls Dad ‘Liar’: ‘Have Not Heard from That Man’ [Photo]

By: LBS STAFF
Maya Hawke attends Maestro premiere
CELEBRITY

Who Is Maya Hawke? What to Know About the “Stranger Things” Fan Favorite

By: DM
Grace Richardson poses with her parents
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Out and Crowned: Grace Richardson Becomes the First out Gay Miss England Winner

By: DM
Graham Linehan entering court
NEWS

Graham Linehan Cleared on Harassment but Not on Criminal Damage — What the Judge Decided

By: DM
CELEBRITY

Dancing with the Stars’ Ezra Sosa Accepts Date From Stranger On TikTok [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Person using black tablet computer
NEWS

More Than a Magazine: What Is AFAR?

By: Kara Johnson
CELEBRITY

Muni Long Throws Shade at Mariah Carey with Impersonator to Fire Back After AMAs, Singer Responds [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque at Sunrise Reflection
NEWS

Culture and Caution: Exploring Brunei Darussalam as an LGBTQIA+ Traveler

By: Kara Johnson