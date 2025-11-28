Eminem Reportedly At War With ‘RHOP’ Stars: Rapper Hits Out at Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon for ‘Harassing’ Him amid Long-Simmering Trademark Fight

Bryant and Dixon argued that the suggested time was “unreasonable.”

They then cited an email from Eminem’s lawyer, who wrote to them that getting the rapper “to commit time to a deposition is very difficult, and we suggest that you take the opportunity when you can get him,” as evidence that the rapper wasn’t putting in the proper effort to settle the matter,

The RHOP stars said the back-and-forth implies they “should be grateful to depose (him) when he is available,” and that the “take-it-or-leave-it approach shows a lack of good faith.”

Eminem’s lawyer argued the reality show stars’ “refusal to cooperate” on a time was becoming something more sinister. Bryant and Dixon’s “insistence (on) filing a motion over a three-hour start-time difference” shows their “pursuit of (his) deposition is designed to harass.”

Bryant and Dixon — who met on “RHOP” and remain good friends — launched their podcast in May 2021, going on to file a trademark application for “Reasonably Shady” the following February.

The application was for their podcast, entertainment services and various products, including apparel, makeup and home goods.

Speaking in Las Vegas earlier this month, Dixon quipped about the rapper’s refusal to let go of the word he made famous.

“He’s still being shady,” she told fans. “We’re still going down the road with the lawsuit. And we’re fighting it. We’re going to win, at some point.”

Just last week, Eminem launched a separate fight — this time against an Australian beach brand whose name hits a little too close to home.

The rapper sued Swim Shady, a Sydney-based company founded in 2023 that sells windproof sun shades, beach towels, and other seaside gear, after it successfully trademarked its name in the U.S. earlier this year.

Eminem doesn’t harbor a grudge against all reality stars, however.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed his new girlfriend Katrina Malota’s shocking past on reality TV.

According to her IMDb page, Malota — who also worked under the name Lulgjuraj — was part of the makeup department for the reality TV show Welcome Home in 2018.

The show focused on giving deserving families home renovations.

She also has worked with the Stan rapper for years, having been credited on his 2024 Doomsday 2 project as “artist grooming.”

via: RadarOnline.com