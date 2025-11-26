Kody Brown’s Estranged Trans Son Leon Calls Dad ‘Liar’: ‘Have Not Heard from That Man’ [Photo]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 minutes ago

“I’ve reached out to every one of my children, and multiple times,” Kody said in the most recent episode of ‘Sister Wives.’ “And if they don’t have a relationship with me, it’s because they’re not reciprocating” — to which Leon calls an untruth. Advertisement On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown’s ex-wives Christine and Janelle said that they’re “tired of being blamed for how his kids feel about him,” as Christine put it. “It’s his responsibility and not mine.”

One of his children, though, doesn’t think his father is taking responsibility for his relationship with his kids, nor is he being altogether honest about what effort he is or is not putting into those relationships. Advertisement

Calling Kody a “liar,” the reality star’s transgender son with ex-wife Meri, Leon, jumped into his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to declare that he was “taking a break from my social media hiatus to say one thing – there’s a ridiculous video of my father circulating where he says he reaches out to his children.”

That moment came during this week’s episode as Kody’s sole remaining wife Robyn suggested that there’s “some influencing that’s been happening,” alluding to his ex-wives having something to do with his estrangement from many of his adult children. Advertisement

At one point in the episode, Kody even suggested he could get a therapist to help him in “sort of getting around some of my issues with my kids, my older kids, and trying to get a place where I’m comfortable communicating with them.” He also acknowledged that he’d said “a lot of mean things about their mothers,” which could also be a factor.

“I got to work on me, because I’m angry about what a lot of the kids have said, done, and believed,” he added. “But I’ve also got to have the tools to be able to engage in a relationship, putting my feelings aside and inviting them to step into a space where we can communicate safely and lovingly.” Advertisement

But it was his next comment that seemingly set Leon off, which was when Kody said that these days he’s more focused on trying to fix the problem, claiming, “I’ve reached out to every one of my children, and multiple times. And if they don’t have a relationship with me, it’s because they’re not reciprocating.”

It certainly appeared that Leon was responding to this particular statement when he wrote, “Let me be so f–king clear: I have not heard from that man since my brother killed himself. Kody blatantly blew me off at Garrrison[‘]s funeral. He is a liar. He is a joke of a father. That’s all.” Advertisement

It’s also possible Leon was referring to Kody’s recent appearance on The Viall Files, as noted by Parade, where he also talked about this estrangement, saying, “I always reach out. Talk to me when you feel like you can.” Then he admitted, “Sometimes it’s very kind, and sometimes it’s not … a relationship takes two people.”

You can see more about what Kody and his wives, past and present, said about his relationship with his kids in the latest episode here: Advertisement

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

