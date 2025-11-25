BY: DM Published 16 hours ago

If you’ve watched “Stranger Things,” you’ve definitely seen Jamie Campbell Bower’s face — or, in Vecna’s case, what’s left of it. The English actor and musician has stayed booked and busy across major fantasy franchises for almost two decades. Here’s a rundown on who he is, how he got here, and what we do (and don’t) know about his identity and personal life.

Bower’s Career Has Been Nonstop Since 2007

Bower was born James Metcalfe Campbell Bower on Nov. 22, 1988, in London, England. He grew up in a very musical household — his mom worked as a music manager, and his dad worked for Gibson Guitar. According to The Observer, he attended Bedales, an arts-focused independent school in Hampshire, and trained with both the National Youth Music Theatre and the National Youth Theatre. Those early experiences helped him transition from “theater kid” to working actor.

His first big on-screen moment came in 2007, when Tim Burton cast him as sailor Anthony Hope in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” opposite Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter. Since then, Bower hasn’t slowed down. He played Caius Volturi in “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” and the two “Breaking Dawn” films. He popped up as young dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” and later reprised the role in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” More recently, he joined Kevin Costner’s epic “Horizon: An American Saga” and has been cast as a series regular in season 3 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

However, Bower’s biggest breakout came in 2022, when he showed up in “Stranger Things” season 4 as Henry Creel / One / Vecna. In an interview with EUPHORIA, he explained how deeply he throws himself into roles. “I’m of the school of thought that is, give it all and leave it out there, not intellectually and emotionally to be like, ‘Well, when I close the door, it’s done,’” Bower said. “But give every single ounce of who you are in that moment to that moment. There comes with that a great release.”

Is Jamie Bower a Part of the LGBTQIA+ Community?

Meanwhile, Bower’s dating life is just as eventful. The actor has had a few very public relationships over the years, according to Who’s Dated Who. He first dated his “Harry Potter” co-star Bonnie Wright, and the two eventually got engaged before calling it off in 2012. He later entered an on-and-off relationship with “The Mortal Instruments” co-star Lily Collins, which lasted from 2012 to 2018. After they split for good, Bower dated tattoo artist Ruby Quilter and later talent manager Jess Moloney. According to Cosmopolitan, he is currently dating YouTuber and lifestyle influencer Elena Taber, who has appeared with him at “Stranger Things” premieres and other fan events.

For those wondering, Bower has not labeled his sexuality or come out as LGBTQIA+. Interviews with him focus on his work, his sobriety, and his past relationships with women. Although he has played queer characters — including the “gay atheist and spy” version of Christopher Marlowe in “Will” — and he has a large LGBTQIA+ fanbase, he has not identified himself as part of the community.

