Home > NEWS

Taylor Swift Outranks Rihanna as World’s Richest Female Musician With $1.6 Billion Net Worth

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Taylor Swift just crossed another major milestone.

According to Forbes, Swift, 34, has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion and is the first musician to become a billionaire primarily from earnings from her songs and performances. The outlet also noted that Swift’s fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring plus a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million and $125 million in real estate.

Swift’s net worth puts her at number 2,118 on the Forbes list of the world’s billionaires. Rihanna, 36, fell just behind Swift with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion. (Jay-Z remains the world’s richest musician overall with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion.)

Advertisement

In October 2023, Bloomberg reported that Swift had become a billionaire following the Eras Tour, her accompanying concert film and the ongoing success of her Taylor’s Version series of rerecordings. At the time, the outlet noted that she’s “one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone, the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing.”

Swift kicked off the Eras Tour — which features a set of more than 40 songs covering her career — in the United States in March 2023 and traveled throughout the country until August 2023. She then embarked on the international leg of the tour, stopping in South America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

via: US Weekly

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reportedly Agreed to Pay $6 Million in Hush Money to Male Escort Who Said He Was Disgraced Rap Mogul’s ‘Sex Slave’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Sage The Gemini Accused of 2017 Sexual Assault at Chris Brown’s House

By: Walker
NEWS

Raven-Symoné’s Body Reportedly Digitally Altered to Appear Thinner on That’s So Raven: Disney Book

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Nicki Minaj Flat Out Denied Hiring Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Friend For A Loci Sneaker Campaign Despite It Being ‘Professional Looking’

By: Walker
NEWS

Deion Sanders to Host Tubi Talk Show ‘We Got Time Today’ With Rocsi Diaz

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy’s Key to Miami Beach to Be Rescinded By the City Following Disgraced Rapper’s Arrest and Sex Trafficking Indictment

By: Walker
NEWS

St. Lunatics Members Want Out of $50M Nelly Lawsuit, Leaving Only Ali

By: Walker
NEWS

Kevin McCall Wants New Album to Impress Eva Marcille, Estranged Daughter [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Lisa Marie Presley ‘Kept Son Benjamin’s Body at Home’ for Two Months After His Death

By: Walker
NEWS

The End is Near? Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Marriage Reportedly on the Rocks

By: Walker