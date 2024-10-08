Taylor Swift Outranks Rihanna as World’s Richest Female Musician With $1.6 Billion Net Worth

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Taylor Swift just crossed another major milestone.

According to Forbes, Swift, 34, has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion and is the first musician to become a billionaire primarily from earnings from her songs and performances. The outlet also noted that Swift’s fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring plus a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million and $125 million in real estate.

Swift’s net worth puts her at number 2,118 on the Forbes list of the world’s billionaires. Rihanna, 36, fell just behind Swift with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion. (Jay-Z remains the world’s richest musician overall with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion.)

In October 2023, Bloomberg reported that Swift had become a billionaire following the Eras Tour, her accompanying concert film and the ongoing success of her Taylor’s Version series of rerecordings. At the time, the outlet noted that she’s “one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone, the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing.”

Swift kicked off the Eras Tour — which features a set of more than 40 songs covering her career — in the United States in March 2023 and traveled throughout the country until August 2023. She then embarked on the international leg of the tour, stopping in South America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

