The View’s Sunny Hostin Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ After Suffering Allergic Reaction On Air

Hostin remembers penning a “death note” to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin after consuming a dish with walnuts, to which she’s allergic, before describing how on-set nurses quickly intervened.

The View co-host Sunny Hostin is opening up about suffering a medical emergency on air.

On Friday’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show, Hostin recalled how she “almost died” during a segment earlier in the week, in which The View alum Debbie Matenopoulos brought Greek food for the table to try, including a dish featuring walnuts, which Hostin is highly allergic to.

“Tell everyone what happened to you on the show the other day, Sunny,” Joy Behar said on Friday, to which Hostin asked, “You mean when I almost died?”

The former federal prosecutor explained how Matenopoulos — who was a co-host on The View from 1997 to 1999 — brought along “wonderful” dishes for the ladies while promoting her new cookbook, GREEK.ish.

Hostin detailed what went down once she started eating, with The View showing footage from the earlier segment as she explained.

“She has this wonderful food, Greek food,” she said of Matenopoulos. “I have a terrible allergy to walnuts.”

“As I’m eating the food, Alyssa [Farah Griffin] asks, ‘Are those walnuts in here?’ And she says, ‘Yes.’ So I panic immediately,'” Hostin added.

The lawyer said she wrote a “death note” to Griffin, showing a light blue cue card that read: “I am allergic to walnuts.”

“She responds, ‘Oh, no!'” Hostin said, with Griffin appearing shocked in the footage. “And I’m looking at [executive producer] Brian [Teta] and he’s like, ‘Is everything OK?’ No, it’s not.”

As shown in the clip, Hostin appeared somewhat panicked, eyes widening as she looked over at Teta. Fortunately, there were medical professionals on set.

“What was great was our Disney nurses, man. They are like superheroes,” Hostin said on Friday. “Nurse Jan came in with a cape. She had an EpiPen. She was testing me. I had Benadryl.”

Co-host Sara Haines noted that Hostin was concerned she was breaking out in hives, while Griffin said it was “scary,” adding that she “could tell” Hostin was suffering an allergic reaction.

She said she couldn’t make out Hostin’s note in the moment, jokingly adding that she wanted to write down, “Will you leave me the Gucci shoes?”

Hostin praised Griffin for staying calm, saying she was “great in the moment.”

“I panicked,” she added.

Haines said she had “no idea” Hostin was allergic to walnuts, with the latter admitting that she often forgets herself, saying that her husband, Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin, often reminds her.

“People ask me, ‘Are there dietary restrictions?’ And I’m like, ‘No,'” Hostin explained, “And then my kids, Manny, [will say], ‘She’s allergic to walnuts!'”

“So it generally doesn’t happen to me,” she added. “This hasn’t happened to me in 10 years.”

