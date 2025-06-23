Fans Rip Miley Cyrus & Naomi Campbell For ‘Rude’ Behavior At Meet & Greet [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

“Thank you to everyone who showed up to the signing, we adored meeting you,” Cyrus shared as fans demanded the stars “treat fans better next time.”

Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell have been put on blast by their fans.

On Sunday, Cyrus held a fan signing event in London to celebrate the release of her new single “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved,” which features the supermodel.

However, fans felt like it wasn’t a meet-and-greet for them, it was more a meet-and-greet for Campbell and Cyrus.

Fans lined up at the record store Rough Trade to have their moment with the pair, but some were quickly let down when they weren’t given either of the stars’ full attention.

In footage posted online, the “Flowers” hitmaker was signing records while talking to Campbell and then quickly looked up at fans for a photo — with many feeling that most of her attention was focused on Campbell instead of the fans who’d come to see her.

fan gets ignored by Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell ? pic.twitter.com/BhSqgEakCB — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) June 22, 2025

when you can’t even look at the camera or your own fans during a ‘meet & greet’… pic.twitter.com/2Hg9UelhfF — dash? (@chromaticawins) June 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Cyrus shared an Instagram thanking Campbell for joining her at the event, before adding a message to her fans.

“Thank you to everyone who showed up to the signing, we adored meeting you. If you missed it, get your life & our vinyl that’s available now,” she ended her caption.

Naomi responded: “What a joy spending Saturday night with you in my hometown. Your energy is infectious, your memory is unreal, and you had me laughing all night! SHOW US YOUR POSES . THIS SUMMER — I love you, Queen. ?? ????”

Fans who attended the event flooding the comment section sharing their experience from the day.

“Sorry to everyone who went and got a photo with them talking to one another ?,” one social media user wrote.

“treat your fans better next time,” another added.

“I canceled my order,” a fan added after seeing other fans’ experiences. “They just talking to themselves? Barely acknowledging the fans.”

There were some positive experiences from the day, though. One Cyrus fan account defended the singer, insisting Naomi was a “natural distraction” and it was the “staff” rushing fans through before sharing footage of both stars taking the time to communicate with fans.

Omg Miley remembers @UKMileySupport !! Her face lights up when she sees her. After NYC signing and London singing it’s official, MC will never forget her British OGs ???????? https://t.co/3jbVpjfCu0 — Emily (@eMileyHughes) June 22, 2025

???? Naomi being there was a natural distraction, there are tons of positive videos, and if anything it was the venue staff rushing us all my video a clear example of that https://t.co/6dS4JHsuAs — Sarah (@UKMileySupport) June 22, 2025

via: TooFab