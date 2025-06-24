Barbra Streisand Reveals She’s Still Mad Male Co-Stars Got Paid More for Meet the Fockers, Talks New Sequel

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

“They’d have to pay me a lot of money because I didn’t get paid what the other people got paid,” she said.

As the Meet The Parents cast gets ready to kick off its fourth installment, Barbra Streisand will only return for one thing… Money.

The 83-year-old sat down with Variety to celebrate the release of her upcoming album The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, where she shared her reaction to the upcoming film and if fans would see her character Roz Focker again.

Advertisement

She was informed that Ariana Grande would be appearing in the film, who is also featured on Streisand’s new album, which led The Way We Were star to think Grande was playing Roz.

“You’re kidding, she’s going to play Roz Focker?”

The reporter quickly cleared up the confusion — Grande is reportedly playing the fiancée of Ben Stiller’s and Teri Polo’s character’s son — and asked if Streisand would take on her own hilarious role again.

“That’s very funny,” she began.

Advertisement

“Oh my God. They’d have to pay me a lot of money because I didn’t get paid what the other people got paid, she said, recalling her experience on Meet The Fockers, “and so I’m pissed off.”

Streisand starred as Dustin Hoffman’s on-screen wife in the 2004 sequel with the screen legends playing the parents of Stiller’s Greg as they meet their son’s future in-laws (Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner).

“It was in the time when women were getting paid less than the men,” Streisand continued. “The head of Universal was Ron Meyer at the time, and he actually sent me a bonus check. It was very sweet.”

It’s been reported that 2004’s Meet The Fockers grossed $522,657,936 worldwide. Streisand was not in the third film, Little Fockers.

Advertisement

Stiller, Polo and De Niro recently reunited to celebrate the upcoming fourth installment on Today. While the cast didn’t share too much about the upcoming film, they did touch on pop singer Grande’s role.

“The character she’s playing, she’s going to be really, really funny, and kind of the whole engine of the new movie, so it’s exciting,” Stiller said.

“Half the scenes that I have with her, will be singing scenes,” De Niro joked.

The title for the fourth film is yet to be disclosed, but it is scheduled to be released on November 25, 2026.

Advertisement

As for The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, it’s a collection of duets with Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Laufey, Hozier, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Sting, Tim McGraw and Josh Groban. Both Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey join her on “One Heart, One Voice”.

via: TooFab