Dating apps present an entirely different set of safety concerns. For folks using Grindr, there are a few red flags to be aware of. Grindr is a location based social networking and dating app built specifically for gay, bisexual, queer, and transgender people. The app uses your GPS to drop you into a grid of nearby profiles. This allows users to chat, share photos, and even video call potential matches in seconds.

Since launching in March 2009, Grindr has exploded into the largest gay mobile app on the planet, boasting over 13 million monthly active users by late 2023. It started as a simple iOS hookup app and quickly expanded to Android, BlackBerry, and desktop web versions. Over time, it added premium tiers — Grindr XTRA and Grindr Unlimited — to unlock features like removing ads and going Incognito.

However, the app has also run into some safety issues. Users on the app should take specific precautions that differ from traditional dating worries. Here are some red flags to look out for when using Grindr.

6 Grindr red flags to look out for

Grindr’s the go-to spot for queer connections, but not every swipe leads to positive interactions. Keep your guard up and watch for these tell-tale red flags — spot them early, and you’ll save yourself time and stress.

Refusing to share face pics: If their profile pic is just abs, a sunset silhouette, or a cropped shot with no face, that’s a major red flag. Folks looking for genuine connections show their face — keep scrolling if they won’t. Little profile information: A profile with zero words or just a row of random emojis tells you they’re not here to connect. Immediately sending unsolicited nudes: This one is not an immediate red flag, but it gives you a sense of that person’s intentions. Inconsistent messages: If they blow up your DMs, brag about making plans, then vanish for days, it’s probably not a good fit. Asking for money: No one on a dating app should ask you to bankroll their life. If a person is asking for money, block them immediately. Avoiding calls or video chats: Video chats help weed out catfishes fast. Refusing to video chat or speak over the phone could be enough to make anyone suspicious.

Grindr scams are on the rise.

Red flags pop off fast if you don’t stay alert. Sextortion schemes have leveled up thanks to AI, with reports of a 137 percent spike in the first months of 2025, according to Cyber News. Cybercriminals scrape breached data and use AI to craft hyper-personalized blackmail threats. They’ll lure you with soft focus flattery before threatening to leak your nudes—unless you cough up cash.

Grindr’s own safety features don’t always have your back unless you pay. Even blocking comes with limits if you’re on the free tier. You can only block ten profiles a day. However, premium subscribers get unlimited blocks and screenshot prevention — features that might be worth the investment if you face constant creeps. Between tiered features and evolving threats, knowing your subscription’s safety tools can make a huge difference.

Do you think showing face pics should be required? Or is anonymity sometimes necessary?