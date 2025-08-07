BY: Nyla Stanford Published 4 hours ago

The media world has come around to the sapphic depiction of love with shows like “The Ultimatum: Queer Love.” However, nothing beats the old tale of a sports lesbian finding love. And the Women’s National Basketball Association (WBNA) is no exception.

The prolific talent ramping through the WNBA has not only produced basketball superstars but also supersized romance. Many of these relationships began on college basketball courts, where lovers often disguised themselves as teammates. The hyper-visible representation of queer individuals in the league is a stark difference from many sports organizations. The WNBA was the first to adopt the Pride platform and has since had regular LGBTQIA+ Pride nights. In celebration, let’s take a look at the most swoon-worthy WNBA love, giving everyone in the gay community fomo.

1. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner

Alyssa Thomas and Dewanna Bonner are considered the power couple of the WNBA. However, they started playing against each other in fury — Thomas with the Connecticut Sun and Bonner with the Phoenix Mercury. But after Bonner’s transfer to the Suns and COVID pushing them to spend isolated time together, a relationship blossomed. The couple got engaged in 2023.

2. Dijonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith

Dijonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith have been an item since their days at Baylor University. Although the duo were initially drafted to different teams, the pair eventually reunited as teammates for the Dallas Wings during the 2025 season — but the reunion was cut short. Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Aces in June.

3. Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison

Being teammates is just one side of the relationship between Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison. The New York Liberty stars kept their relationship under wraps, using the privacy to develop their love. Harrison suffered a difficult knee injury and spent the last two years recovering and finding a support system in Cloud. Since Harrison’s draft to the Liberty, they have both gone public with their relationship and have used social media to share their love story.

4. Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay Casademont

Although Breanna Stewart is the only one currently signed to the WNBA, that doesn’t negate the legacy left behind by her partner, Xargay Casademont. The couple met while playing overseas in Russia. They initially didn’t spark a connection because they had their own friend groups. “She was in Russia way before me, I came later,” Breanna told People magazine. “I was trying to figure out the team. … But then, as it went on, I [started] building the relationship with all of my teammates.”

It wasn’t until Stewart’s injury that the two saw each other in a new light. Stewart currently reigns at the New York Liberty, while Casademont, who previously played for the Phoenix Mercury, has retired. Her focus is on the couple’s two beautiful children.

5. Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor

Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor are both WNBA legends in their own right. With eight Olympic medals between them, three WNBA championships together with the Phoenix Mercury, and multiple WNBA All-Star titles, it’s easy to see why they were both enamored with one another. Although Taylor was once married to volleyball star Rodrigo Gil, she moved on to Taurasi. The couple dated for eight years before tying the knot. The pair married each other in 2017, soon after Taylor’s retirement in 2016. Since then, Taylor and Tauasi have had two children.

Have you ever found love with a teammate or coworker? Comment below!

