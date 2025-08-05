BY: Nick Fulton Published 12 hours ago

Say it ain’t so! 82-year-old multi-billionaire David Geffen is facing a lawsuit after cutting off his estranged 32-year-old husband, Donovan Michaels. Michaels’ bombshell lawsuit contains numerous accusations detailing an abusive and volatile marriage.

What Is in Michaels’ Lawsuit?

Michaels filed a civil suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming a breach of express oral contract and a breach of implied contract. In the suit, Michaels claims the couple worked out an “oral contract” stating that the two would share their money and property equally. Geffen allegedly agreed to “provide for Michaels’ financial support for the rest of his life … including providing Michaels with a home — even in the event of dissolution of their relationship by death, separation or otherwise.” This action comes after Geffen filed for divorce in May. Michaels is seeking damages, as well as a home and adequate support necessary to pay Michaels’ reasonable general living expenses for the rest of his life.

Where It All Began

Geffen and Michaels allegedly met on the dating website SeekingArrangements.com back in 2016. Geffen allegedly paid Michaels $10,000 for sexual intercourse the first night they met. The two married, without signing a prenup, in March 2023.

Michaels’ Claims of Abuse

Michaels’ court documents detail an allegedly controlling and abusive relationship. He claims that Geffen forced him to receive painful cosmetic procedures and became angry when his physical appearance didn’t meet expectations. Michaels also alleges that Geffen plied him with drugs, including cocaine, Molly, and cannabis. He claims that Geffen groomed him and that their relationship was generally cruel and disparaging.

The Real Reason Behind the Divorce

Geffen claims the separation was a result of “irreconcilable differences.” However, Michaels’ testimony tells a different story. In court documents, Michaels outlines extensive drug and alcohol use during the marriage. He claims that this drug use was an expectation placed on him by Geffen and his wealthy friends. Michaels decided to undergo treatment for substance abuse and entered a 12-step program. After the program, he told Geffen that “he wanted to develop an independent identity that he could be proud of, not one solely tied to Geffen and his singular approval.” Geffen allegedly broke up with him and kicked him out of their shared New York City residence shortly after.

Legal Outcomes in Favor of Michaels

In California, spousal support is determined by a judge based on various factors. The goal is to ensure that the supported spouse, Michaels, can maintain a reasonable standard of living after separation. When making these decisions, judges consider factors such as the length of the marriage, each spouse’s income, and the standard of living during the marriage.

For Geffen, who is worth an estimated $9 billion, this could mean a significant financial hit. While the couple was only married for about two years, Geffen never signed a prenup, meaning the couple’s assets were not contractually divided before marriage.

These legal realities, along with Michaels’ most recent lawsuit, could be financially damaging for Geffen as the two continue to be at odds.

What do you think of Donovan Michaels’ allegations? Do you think Geffen owes Michaels what he’s asking for?