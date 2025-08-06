BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

Model-turned-activist Geena Rocero is stepping behind the camera, making her directorial debut with the upcoming short film “DOLLS.” The 18-minute sci-fi thriller features an all-transgender-women cast and is backed by “The Matrix” co-director Lilly Wachowski as executive producer.

While directing is new territory for Rocero, she’s no stranger to storytelling or breaking barriers. Raised in Manila, Philippines, she rose to fame as a teenage beauty queen, winning trans pageants across the country. At 17, she moved to the United States and caught the eye of a fashion photographer in New York City, kicking off a successful modeling career in the mid-2000s. She worked with major brands and even made appearances — uncredited at the time — in music videos for artists like John Legend, all while keeping her transgender identity private.

In 2014, Rocero decided it was time to live openly. That year, she gave a landmark TED Talk titled “Why I Must Come Out,” where she publicly shared that she is a trans woman — ending years of living in secrecy. These days, Rocero is continuing to amplify trans narratives with her new short film, “Dolls.”

“DOLLS” has an all-transgender-woman cast.

Starring Rocero herself alongside Yên Sen, Arewà Basit, Macy Rodman, and Vas Eli, DOLLS centers on an ensemble of transgender women characters. The plot follows Yan — played by Sen — a junior private investigator hungry for a promotion, who goes undercover to infiltrate a secretive “relationship workshop” for trans women. Hired to solve the disappearance of a young woman last seen at the workshop, Yan soon finds herself in over her head. The workshop’s leader, Gene (portrayed by Rocero), is a charismatic, power-hungry figure rumored to be running a cult under the guise of self-help coaching.

Behind the scenes, “DOLLS” has a unique creative team. Wachowski’s involvement adds sci-fi pedigree and speaks to the film’s ambition. In an interview with Them, the “Matrix” co-director gushed over Rocero’s short film. “DOLLS is a fever dream reflecting on assimilation and the investigation of trans identity,” Wachowski says. “So proud to be part of this beautiful, weird, striking debut!”

The short’s musical score comes courtesy of avant-garde composer Susie Ibarra, fresh off winning the 2025 Pulitzer Prize in Music, who was drawn to Rocero’s directing. “Geena’s script and directing bring visuals, sound, and music into a beautiful interplay that creates a unique narrative,” Ibarra says. “I am honored to collaborate on this unapologetic and much-needed story of transgender women characters in film.”

“DOLLS” could be available sometime this year.

Fans can expect to see Rocero’s vision come to life soon. She completed DOLLS in early 2025 and submitted it to several fall film festivals for its premiere. While the official public release date remains under wraps, buzz around the film continues to grow.

Meanwhile, first-look stills from DOLLS capture an ensemble of trans women in an ethereal, cult-like atmosphere. In one striking image, characters in flowing pastel garments move in unison through a Brooklyn alley, according to Them.

