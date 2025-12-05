Fashion Designer Reveals Truth Behind Solange Knowles’ Elevator Attack on Jay-Z in front of a shocked Beyoncé — 11 Years After Infamous Met Gala Fight

Roy had interned at Rocawear, the fashion label started by Jay-Z and Dash before working her way up to creative director of the women’s and children’s lines.

Jay-Z, now 55, and Solange, now 39, released a joint statement at the time stating that they had “apologized to each other” and moved on from the situation as a “united family.”

The Big Pimpin’ rapper also said in a 2017 interview that he and Solange were “cool,” adding she is like a “sister.”

Then, in 2016, Beyoncé, now 44, released her Lemonade album, which included a song called Sorry and referred to an alleged mistress as “Becky with the good hair.”

Many fans speculated at the time that the lyric was a reference to Roy.

The Rachel Roy collections founder, known for her long brunette locks, then cheekily shared an Instagram post with the caption, “Good hair don’t care” but later claimed her comment was misconstrued.

Jay-Z seemingly confirmed he had been unfaithful, but has never disclosed who with, on his track Family Feud in 2017 which features the lyrics: “Yeah, I’ll f–k up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky.”

He also addressed his behavior in interviews with David Letterman, telling the late night host in 2018: “I have a beautiful wife who’s understanding and knew I’m not the worst of what I’ve done. We did the hard work of going to therapy and you know, we love each other, right? So we really put in the work.”

The truth behind Jay-Z and Solange Knowles’ infamous elevator fight

The truth behind Jay-Z and sister-in-law Solange Knowles’ infamous elevator fight has been revealed.

Fashion designer Oscar G. Lopez, who made Rachel Roy’s 2014 Met Gala gown, claims Jay-Z complimented Roy’s dress at the event, which upset wife Beyoncé Knowles’ sister.

“I think that Jay-Z complimented [Roy] about the gown, and Beyoncé’s sister felt that it was not proper, so it was a kind of drama there,” Lopez, 52, told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

Surveillance footage from inside an elevator at New York City’s Standard Hotel — which showed Solange lunging at, swinging at and kicking Jay-Z following an afterparty at the Boom Boom Room — leaked and immediately went viral.

Page Six previously reported that Solange was drunk and had gotten into an argument with Roy upon arriving at the hotel, though our sources did not say what the disagreement might’ve been about.

The ordeal dominated headlines at the time, which put more eyeballs on the black lace dress Lopez had designed for Roy.

“The dress was all over the news. That was so funny,” he recalled, arguing that “any press is good press.”

Lopez described Roy, who has long been rumored to have been Jay-Z’s mistress, as a “sweetheart.”

He shared that she ran “late” to the annual gala that year and actually missed the red carpet, “so she couldn’t take pictures.”

Therefore, his design didn’t get much attention — until fists started flying later that night.

Regarding speculation that Jay-Z had an affair with Roy, Lopez dismissed it as “silly.”

“Remember that Rachel Roy was married to Damon [Dash, who] used to work together with Jay-Z,” he said.

Roy interned at Rocawear, the fashion label started by Jay-Z and Dash, before working her way up to creative director of the women’s and children’s lines.

Jay-Z, 56, and Beyoncé, 44, have both alluded to his past dalliance in their music. And while the woman’s identity has never been confirmed, Roy, 51, did herself no favors when she made a cheeky reference to the scandal in a poorly timed Instagram post.

In 2016, Beyoncé referred to her husband’s mistress as “Becky with the good hair” in her song “Sorry.” Within hours of its release, Roy captioned an upload in part, “Good hair don’t care.”

She later insisted her message had been “misunderstood.”

The following year, Jay-Z confessed in his song “Family Feud” to cheating on Beyoncé with “Becky” and asked her to “leave [him] alone.”

As for Jay-Z and Solange, they released a joint statement shortly after their altercation, saying they had “apologized to each other” and “moved forward as a united family.”

