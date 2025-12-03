BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 4 hours ago

Credit: YouTube/Inside Edition

Susan Powter is a lesbian! The pop culture icon brought a blast of blunt honesty to daytime TV in the ’90s. She yelled “Stop the Insanity” into living rooms and turned infomercials into full-body wake-up calls. Her shaved head and sharp delivery made her impossible to ignore. Now she has delivered another candid moment. Powter has come out. Her announcement also adds a fresh queer layer to a decade often remembered for its loud personalities and bold experiments in self-definition.

Who Is the ’90s Icon?

Powter built her career with a direct, almost disarming style. She did not sugarcoat wellness. She pushed people to take control of their bodies. Her infomercials created a brand that combined humor, urgency, and a refusal to play nice with diet industry norms. She released books like “Stop the Insanity” and “Pocket Powter” and became a staple of ’90s pop culture.

The ’90s icon, now an Uber Eats driver, recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly (EW) about her identity.

“I’m a very isolated person. I’m a hermit,” she told EW.

She explains that she once lived a more traditional family life. Powter married a man, raised three sons, and tried to fit into structures that did not serve her. She adds that she no longer dates because the process irritates her. She also feels no desire to get married again.

Powter brightens when she describes her romantic life.

“Now I’m a huge lesbian. Total lesbian, great love affairs, many girlfriends, big fun,” she explained. “Best fun ever!”

Even with that joy, she keeps her independence close. The fitness guru has no plans to live with a partner again. She prefers solitude and says she has spent years on her own. Powter sounds content with that choice. She knows what works for her.

Her Dating History and the Advice She Shares Now

Powter’s relationships shaped her outlook. According to Us Weekly, she married twice. She married Nic Villarreal in 1982 and divorced in 1988. She married Lincoln Apeland in 1989 and divorced in 1995. After her second divorce, she adopted her third son, Gabriel. Years later, Powter has been romantically linked to Animal Prufrock and comedian Jessica Kirson.

However, she will always choose freedom over ceremony. She says she keeps to herself, avoids social circles, and only sees her adult sons occasionally.

Powter follows her own rhythm and sees no point in chasing connections for the sake of optics. Her history shows a woman who tried tradition, walked away from it, and built a life on her own terms. She enjoys her privacy and stays grounded in the relationships that matter to her.

A Queer Legacy With New Energy

Powter’s story offers a queer reboot of a familiar figure. Many people remember her as the high-energy fitness personality who cut through the noise of diet culture. Now she shows another version of herself. The ’90s may sit behind her, but her voice still carries the same as it did on TV.

How did Susan Powter shape your memories of the '90s, and what do you think of her new chapter?