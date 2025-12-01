7 Children Shows and Films on Netflix With LGBTQIA+ Characters

BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 1 hour ago

Netflix has quietly become a leader in inclusive children’s programming, adding more LGBTQIA+ characters to shows and family-friendly films over the past several years. Instead of treating queerness as a “special episode” moment, many of these titles weave diverse characters into their stories naturally — the same way kids meet different kinds of people in real life. With parents seeking representation and young viewers craving characters who feel familiar, Netflix’s approach stands out in a space that once tiptoed around LGBTQIA+ visibility.

Below is a look at how Netflix incorporates queer representation into children’s content.

1. “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”



This colorful animated adventure features Benson, a character who openly identifies as gay. His storyline is handled with ease and honesty, giving kids a positive example of queer identity without making it a dramatic revelation.

2. “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”



This series is well-known for its inclusive pronouns and world-building. Several characters explore queerness, friendships turn into romantic connections, and nonbinary identities are part of the show’s universe. It’s one of Netflix’s most celebrated examples of LGBTQIA+ representation in animation.

3. “The Hollow”



This puzzle-mystery series reveals that one of the lead characters, Adam, is gay. The moment isn’t sensationalized — it’s simply part of who he is. For older kids and tweens, the show offers a subtle, grounded example of self-acceptance.

4. “Dead End: Paranormal Park”



This series includes a transgender teen character as one of its leads. It leans slightly older, but it’s meaningful for viewers who rarely see trans representation in animated media. The show blends humor, spooky adventures, and heartfelt storytelling.

5. “Nimona”



While bold and action-driven, this animated film also highlights characters and themes relevant to LGBTQIA+ families. It’s a great option for older kids and parents who want a movie that mixes fantasy with messages about identity and acceptance.

6. “Chip & Potato”

This sweet preschool series includes a same-sex family through Little Momma and Big Momma, who raise their kids with warmth and humor. The show treats their relationship as an ordinary part of everyday life, making it great for normalizing queer families for very young viewers.

7. “Twelve Forever”

Though originally a series available on other platforms, “Twelve Forever” was acquired by Netflix, bringing a show with queer representation into the mix. The series includes a queer character named Reggie who is grappling with her sexuality — an experience many kids and teens know well.

Why This Representation Matters

Showing LGBTQIA+ characters in children’s shows does more than add diversity — it builds empathy. Kids learn early on that families and identities come in many forms, and that everyone deserves respect. For queer children, these characters in books and film can feel like lifelines. For others, they serve as introductions to a world bigger and more diverse than the one they see at home.

Representation also helps reduce stigma. When characters exist naturally in stories, kids learn that queerness isn’t something “different” — it’s just another part of the human experience.

What Parents and Caregivers Should Know

If you’re browsing Netflix with kids or tweens, consider:

Checking the age rating and themes ahead of time.

Watching with them when possible — it makes meaningful conversations easier.

Allowing these stories to open discussions about identity, respect, and the many ways families can look.

Netflix’s growing library of LGBTQIA+ inclusive children’s content gives families a chance to explore stories that reflect the real world — diverse, vibrant, and full of possibility.

