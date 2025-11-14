BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 4 hours ago

Credit: Instagram/jon.j.reyes

The San Francisco 49ers cheer team added a new cheerleader this season, and Jon Reyes is already turning heads. Reyes is the team’s second male cheerleader, and he isn’t letting critics or doubters distract him. For Reyes, this is about more than cheering. It’s about showing that anyone can own the sideline.

Advertisement

A Dance Journey Turned NFL Cheer

Reyes had never been a cheerleader before joining the NFL. He grew up in Manila, Philippines, and moved to California with his family when he was 6.

“My parents moved and sacrificed what they had in the Philippines to make sure that my brothers and I had the best opportunities, compared to what we had back there,” Reyes told OutSports.

Advertisement

In high school, he attended Natomas Charter School in Sacramento, a school that focused on the performing arts but did not have sports teams. Reyes continued dancing through college at Sacramento State University.

Years later, Jon tried out for the San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush cheer team alongside a friend and dance classmate, Jonathan Romero. Romero made the squad and became the team’s first male cheerleader. Reyes didn’t make it then, but he stayed focused on dance.

Advertisement

When Romero retired last year, Jon saw his chance. He auditioned again for the 49ers’ cheer squad, and this time he landed the job, stepping onto the field as the team’s second male cheerleader.

Handling Criticism on the Field

As a gay male cheerleader in a traditionally female-dominated role, Reyes has faced questions and skepticism from some fans. He does not let it affect him. And when he does see or hear criticism, Reyes’ response to it is simple.

Advertisement

“Guess what? I’m on the field. So bye, gurl!” he said.

He refuses to waste energy on negativity from the stands. For him, visibility matters. Showing up as himself is a statement.

Advertisement

He also emphasizes professionalism. Whether interacting with players, staff, or coaches, Reyes maintains respect and composure.

“I’ve been to a good amount of appearances where I have been close to them,” Reyes shared.

Advertisement

“I haven’t had any weird experiences, and I think whenever I see a coach or I’m in the same room as them, there is an acknowledgement. There’s always a ‘thank you for having us, thank you for having me,’ all of that kind of stuff, and it’s very professional,” he continued.

Reyes ignores the critics. He stays on the field, performs his routines, and shows up exactly as he is, letting his actions speak louder than any negativity.

Advertisement

Inspiring the Next Generation

Reyes shows young male dancers and queer athletes what’s possible. He isn’t the first, and he won’t be the last, but he proves that skill and dedication matter more than gender. He trains hard, performs clean routines, and brings energy to every game. Criticism doesn’t slow him down. It fuels him to keep showing up and doing his thing on the field.

The NFL cheer world has room for more diversity, and Reyes shows what it looks like when someone steps into that space with confidence. On game day, he reminds everyone that the field belongs to anyone willing to work for it, and that includes him.

Advertisement

What do you think about Jon Reyes joining the San Francisco 49ers cheer team? Share your thoughts in the comments below!