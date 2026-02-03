How Leaving the United States Changed Everything for Me

BY: Nick Guillory Published 1 day ago

Introduction

I’m thrilled to start writing for LBS. Fun fact: I’ve been a fan for years — we’re talking back to the YouTube era. So yes, this feels very full circle for me.

First, thank you for welcoming me here. I’m excited to share more of my life with you all, with the hope that something I say nudges you to finally do that thing you’ve always wanted to do — or at least dared to dream about. My life has been a journey, and that journey now continues abroad.

What you’re about to read is essentially an introduction to the last year and a half of my life.

Hitting my limit

After 14 years of living in the biggest cities in the United States — Los Angeles and New York City — I finally said, enough is enough. I packed up my life, sold what I could, put the rest in storage, grabbed two suitcases, and hit the road. I didn’t look back.

Living abroad wasn’t some perfectly curated “I quit my life and everything aligned” moment the way social media loves to sell it. And listen — parts of it are romantic. But the decision itself was heavy. Packing up your entire life and walking away from what you know is never easy.

Six years ago, I lost my mother. That loss changed everything. I reached a point where I knew I had to start living not just for myself, but for her too. My nervous system was shot. I remember walking through Flatbush, Brooklyn — where I used to live — when a man was welding an awning overhead. Sparks flew and landed on me. That moment was oddly clarifying. I thought, okay… this is enough.

People dream of living in New York and Los Angeles, and I’m incredibly grateful I got to experience both. But as we get older, the rat race — especially in entertainment — starts to wear on you.

To put it lightly: I was cooked.

Figuring Out What Was Next

What started as curiosity turned into a leap, and quickly became a mirror.

Puerto Vallarta was a city I had only discovered a few years earlier. On my first visit, I fell in love instantly. I remember saying out loud, “I’m going to live here someday.”

I loved the people, the air, the jungle, the beach, the food, the architecture — even the cobblestone streets that will absolutely take your ankle out if you’re not paying attention… and yes, that includes getting off Grindr while walking.

PV felt grounding. Because I’m from Louisiana by way of Texas, I wanted my first stop abroad to feel close to “home” — at least energetically — while I figured out what living internationally could look like.

Moving to Mexico didn’t just change my address. It changed how I move through the world.

Arriving in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

When I first landed, I thought I was coming for the weather, the food, and maybe a slower pace of life. Puerto Vallarta delivers on all three — and then some. What I didn’t expect was how much living here would force me to confront my American habits: the urgency, the expectations, the need for everything to work my way, on my timeline.

Mexico doesn’t operate like that.

As Americans, we’re trained to always be moving, always producing, always chasing the next dollar — even when we don’t want to be. Living here forced me to stop and realize there’s a healthier, more fulfilling way to exist that isn’t so deeply tied to money and constant motion.

Life here runs on relationships, not systems. On patience, not efficiency. On presence, not productivity. Once I stopped fighting that, everything became lighter. “Mañana” doesn’t necessarily mean tomorrow — it means not right now, and that’s okay. Noise is part of joy here. Community is loud, affectionate, expressive, and very much alive.

Slowly Coming Out of My Shell, Again

Over the past year and a half, I’ve slowly started opening up more about my life on social media — sharing without hesitation or fear. Last July, I was working at an agency job I took because I thought I needed the safety net. What I actually needed was a nervous system reset. That job wasn’t helping.

So I quit.

In life, risk and reward are deeply connected. I finally asked myself, if not now, when? I walked away and fully stepped into what I’ve spent my career helping others do. I’m now a full-time content creator and entrepreneur — finally giving myself the same energy I’ve poured into others over the years (yes, including Queen Latifah, Tamron Hall, BuzzFeed, and MTV).

I talk about this openly on Instagram and TikTok because people romanticize moving abroad without discussing the adjustment. The fireworks at 2 a.m. The barking dogs. The heat and rain that humble you. The moments where you realize you actually need far less than you thought. I’ve documented all of it — the good, the chaotic, and the “why did I think this was a good idea?” moments.

Food also became an entry point for me. Not just eating out, but eating local. Street tacos, neighborhood cafés, discovering where locals actually go. Food here is community currency — and if you follow my YouTube or blog, you already know I treat food as culture, not just a meal.

As a Black gay man living abroad, there’s another layer to all of this. Mexico has given me space to exist without constantly being on guard. Puerto Vallarta’s gay scene is vibrant, joyful, and deeply social. I’ve found myself experiencing what feels like a second coming out. I used to be a shy gay boy in Brooklyn and LA — speedos were absolutely not happening. Now? I feel free enough to wear one for the first time at 39. Lord… that took a while.

Representation matters, and I share that openly because visibility can make someone else feel brave enough to take a step too.

What’s Next

Mexico didn’t save me. It didn’t magically fix everything. But it slowed me down enough to hear myself think. To choose intention over impulse. To build a life that feels aligned instead of reactive.

While I’ve fallen more in love with Mexico each day, I plan to travel more this year — and you’ll be coming with me. I’ll be checking in regularly to share what it’s like traveling and living abroad in 2026 as a Black gay man.

I’ll always keep it real, and I ask that you do the same. Keep me honest. Share your tips. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. You can also read more on my blog. And if you ever see me out in the world — say hi.