Tristan Schukraft Announces Plans for Luxury Gay Hotel in Wilton Manors

BY: LBS STAFF Published 21 hours ago

Credit: Instagram/tyrsthotels

Tristan Schukraft, an entrepreneur known for his investments in LGBTQIA+-focused hospitality and health care, has announced plans to develop a luxury gay boutique hotel in Wilton Manors, Florida. The proposed hotel would operate under Schukraft’s Tryst Hospitality brand, which focuses on upscale accommodations designed specifically for LGBTQIA+ travelers. The Wilton Manors project would mark the brand’s first planned location in Florida and would add to a growing portfolio of queer-centered hospitality ventures.

Advertisement

The announcement positions Wilton Manors as a strategic choice for expansion due to its reputation as a LGBTQIA+ travel destination and its proximity to Fort Lauderdale’s tourism corridor.

Wilton Manors has long been considered one of the most LGBTQIA+-friendly cities in the United States. Wilton Drive, the city’s main commercial strip, is home to numerous LGBTQIA+-owned bars, restaurants, and businesses and serves as the focal point for major events such as the annual Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival.

Advertisement

Schukraft is also the founder of MISTR, a health care platform that provides telehealth services focused on HIV prevention, including PrEP. His work has frequently intersected business development with LGBTQIA+ advocacy, particularly in areas related to health access, nightlife, and travel.

Tryst’s Reputation for LGBTQIA+ Travel

Tryst Hospitality has positioned itself within the luxury segment of LGBTQIA+ tourism, emphasizing design-forward spaces, social programming, and destinations that center queer experiences. The company has announced other hotel projects in LGBTQIA+-popular destinations, signaling broader growth in the gay travel market.

Advertisement

Tryst Hospitality has been expanding its portfolio of LGBTQIA+-focused destinations beyond this new project in Florida. Its flagship property, The Tryst Puerto Vallarta, opened in September 2024 in Mexico’s Zona Romántica, offering a luxury boutique hotel experience with social programming in one of Latin America’s most popular queer travel destinations. The company also operates The Tryst San Juan in Puerto Rico, a beachfront boutique hotel in Condado Beach, and is developing The Tryst Fire Island in Fire Island Pines, New York, following its acquisition of the commercial district that includes bars and nightlife venues.

Additionally, Tryst Hospitality has announced the forthcoming The Tryst Ipanema in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, expected to open in 2026 near the well-known LGBTQ+ section of Ipanema Beach, and has acquired The Crown & Anchor property in Provincetown, Massachusetts, which will include a rebranded boutique hotel as part of its growing network of destinations celebrated for inclusive luxury and queer culture.

Advertisement

The Project’s Future

Local leaders in Wilton Manors have previously expressed interest in hotel development that aligns with the city’s identity and supports economic growth. A luxury hotel on Wilton Drive could potentially increase tourism, generate jobs, and support nearby small businesses.

While the project remains in its early stages, the announcement alone has drawn attention within South Florida’s LGBTQIA+ and business communities.

Advertisement

Have you ever been to Wilton Manors, would you check out the new hotel?