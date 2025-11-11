BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

Credit: Instagram/villatitapv

Puerto Vallarta (PV) has long been the crown jewel of queer travel in Mexico. In 2023, an estimated 2 million gay vacationers came to Puerto Vallarta, that is no coincidence. Nestled above the bustle of Playa de los Muertos in the city’s iconic Zona Romántica, Villa Tita & Casitas offers something rare. A secluded, luxury escape that still hums with the pulse of PV’s LGBTQIA+ heartbeat.

Advertisement

The Property on Paradise

Perched on the hillside, the property looks like it was pulled straight from a dream. The main villa and its accompanying casitas spill down toward the ocean, blending whitewashed modernism with splashes of local color. From nearly every terrace, the Bay of Banderas stretches endlessly below. It’s easy to see why queer travelers, from honeymooners to friend groups celebrating milestones, are starting to call Villa Tita their home base in paradise.

Unlike the bigger beachfront resorts, Villa Tita’s charm lies in its intimacy. The main villa houses six bedrooms, while four additional casitas offer private spaces that can be rented individually or together. Whether you’re planning a couples’ retreat or a full-scale group getaway, the space adapts to your vibe. The property features an infinity pool, a jacuzzi, an on-site gym and so much more. Guests can also request a private chef for in-villa meals.

Advertisement

A Destination for LGBTQIA+ Wanderlust

But beyond the amenities, what makes Villa Tita special is how seamlessly it fits into Puerto Vallarta’s queer story. Just a short walk from the villa, the rhythmic energy of Playa de Los Muertos unfolds, where rainbow umbrellas, drag shows, and flirtatious bartenders set the tone for afternoons that stretch lazily into evening. A few minutes further and you’re in the thick of PV’s nightlife with buzzing bars, disco-lit rooftops, and intimate cocktail spots. Some of Mexico’s most popular LGBTQIA+ bars including Mr. Flamingo, La Noche, and Paco’s Ranch are just a short ride away.

Yet, for all that vibrancy, Villa Tita remains a sanctuary. There’s a sense of calm that settles over the property once you climb back up the hill, a feeling that you’ve pressed pause on the world below. The sound of waves mingles with the faint hum of cicadas. Guests can slip into the pool at midnight and watch the city twinkle, or sip morning coffee while the sun warms the bay. It’s the kind of stillness that queer travelers, so often navigating spaces that aren’t built for them, rarely find.

Advertisement

Puerto Vallarta continues to evolve as one of the most affirming destinations for LGBTQIA+ visitors, and properties like Villa Tita reflect that growth. Luxury here doesn’t mean exclusion, it means creating spaces where everyone feels they belong, where romance and friendship are equally celebrated, and where self-expression is not only accepted but encouraged.

Have you ever been to Puerto Vallarta? Would you go?

Advertisement