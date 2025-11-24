The Art of the Renovation: Blending Mexican Soul with Modern Luxury in Puerto Vallarta

BY: LBS STAFF Published 14 hours ago

Credit: Villa Tita

Tucked into the lush hills of Amapas, Villa Tita has re-emerged after a thoughtful renovation as a refined retreat that honors its Mexican roots while integrating upscale, modern amenities. The project was guided by a clear vision: to preserve the region’s architectural heritage while enhancing the property for large-group luxury stays.

Balancing Tradition and Modernity

Villa Tita is a six-bedroom main villa with four additional casitas, designed to host up to 22 guests. The design intentionally blends traditional Mexican architectural features, like stucco facades, vaulted ceilings and vaulted beams, with sleek elements such as floor-to-ceiling glass walls that frame views of Banderas Bay.

The owners, Jim Reis and Robert Bisor, envisioned more than just a high-end rental. Their goal was to create an immersive experience, rooted in place and personality. Their work to renovate the property emphasizes that every design choice was made with respect for the region’s identity.

The Renovation Process

The renovation spanned approximately 18 months, and involved both structural reinforcement and decorative craftsmanship. The experts behind the project included architects from aA arquitectos Asociados del Pacífico and contracting led by Amador Gómez.

As part of the renovation, Villa Tita added a large infinity pool that appears to spill toward the Pacific. In addition, a “state-of-the-art fitness center” is tucked behind original stone walls. These modern updates echo the owner’s intention of increasing the property’s capability of serving a wide variety of guests.

“We wanted to maintain authenticity while elevating the guest experience,” said Jim Reis. “Every handcrafted tile and bespoke fixture tells a story.”

To support climate comfort and water quality, Villa Tita installed custom water-filtration and climate-control systems during the renovation. These integrated infrastructure improvements are meant to operate seamlessly with the villa’s traditional design, modern yet unobtrusive.

Guest Experience After Renovation

Post-renovation, Villa Tita markets itself as more than just a vacation rental. The owners frame it as a curated space for connection and retreat: a place where guests can enjoy sunrise yoga on a rooftop terrace, starlit dinners by the pool, and personalized service from a dedicated team.

These renovations also increase the property’s capacity for tailored experiences. From in-house meals prepared by private chefs to concierge-arranged excursions into Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone, the renovation supports both intimacy and grandeur.

Why the Renovation Matters

Villa Tita’s renovation underscores a growing trend in Puerto Vallarta: properties that preserve their architectural identity while upgrading for luxury travelers. Rather than erase or replace traditional features, the project weaves cultural design and modern functionality together.

By leaning into handcrafted details and respecting the villa’s hillside terrain, the renovation offers a model of how historic and regional aesthetics can evolve, without losing their soul. For guests, it means experiencing the best of Mexico’s architectural legacy, with the comforts expected of a top-tier retreat.

