BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 5 hours ago

You haven’t truly lived until you’ve lost track of time on a beach that feels like freedom. Playa Zipolite, the Oaxacan beach town, delivers that and more. Nestled along Mexico’s southern coast, this bohemian paradise offers a soulful escape filled with surf, salt air, and unforgettable sunsets. Ready to feel something? These travel tips will help you fall head over heels in love.

Why Playa Zipolite Is So Magnetic

Playa Zipolite, the Oaxacan beach town, isn’t for everyone, and that’s the magic. It’s unfiltered, daring, and deliciously unapologetic. Known as Mexico’s only legal nude beach, it’s long attracted artists, free spirits, and wanderers looking to shed more than just their clothes. The town itself is small, walkable, and filled with that come-as-you-are energy that never tries too hard.

What makes Zipolite stand out even more is how LGBTQIA+ inclusive it is. Rainbow flags fly proudly over beach bars, boutique hotels, and bungalows. Queer travelers will feel safe and celebrated. That vibe pulses through every corner of town, from candlelit mezcal tastings to fire-lit drum circles. The community welcomes everyone with open arms and maybe a shot of tequila.

There’s no shortage of ways to tap into the magic of Playa Zipolite, the Oaxacan beach town. From the bold to the blissful, here are five travel tips to help you fall completely in love.

1. Embrace the Nude Beach (Yes, Really)

The idea of baring it all in public can feel terrifying. But at Playa Zipolite, the Oaxacan beach town, nudity is more about self-liberation than shock value. You’ll see everything from full-body sunbathers to low-key topless swimmers. You don’t have to go nude, but leaning into the body-positive spirit can feel like a deep exhale. Just don’t forget sunscreen.

2. Stay in a Beachfront Palapa or Eco-Resort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Neptuno Zipolite (@hotelneptunozipolite)

The best way to experience Zipolite is to wake up to the sound of crashing waves. Choose a thatched-roof palapa or a stylish eco-lodge with a hammock and ocean view. Many LGBTQIA+ owned properties go the extra mile with curated experiences and small, thoughtful touches.

3. Try a Temazcal Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CASA MAYA KAAN – Intimate Retreat Center (@casamayakaan_tulum)

According to Latina Magazine, a Temazcal Ceremony is an ancient ceremony typically used to welcome the summer and winter solstice. It is a sweat lodge experience led by a trained guide, often accompanied by chanting, herbs, and intention-setting. It’s intense and unexpectedly emotional. If you’re into wellness with spiritual depth, this should be at the top of your list.

4. Skip the Itinerary and Wander

Zipolite runs on vibes, not schedules. Forget a color-coded itinerary. Spend your morning grabbing a fresh juice from a stand, then drift down the main strip until something calls your name: a ceviche shack, a hammocked café, or a vintage shop. The slower you move, the more you’ll discover. At night, follow the music. There’s often live reggae or DJs spinning on the beach.

5. Visit During a Festival or Full Moon

Zipolite knows how to throw a party. The Festival Nudista in February attracts an international crowd of free-spirited individuals for a weekend of beach yoga, workshops, and dance parties. Not your thing? Time your visit with a full moon. Locals and travelers gather on the beach for spontaneous drumming, fire shows, and a sense of connection. Playa Zipolite, the Oaxacan beach town, shines brightest when the moon is high and inhibitions are low.

You can arrive solo, with a partner, or alongside your chosen family. The energy still pulls you in. There’s no shortage of ways to tap into the magic of Playa Zipolite, the Oaxacan beach town. By the time you leave, you won’t just remember the beach, but you’ll remember how you felt on it.

