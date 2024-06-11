Summertime Travel! Best LGBTQIA+ International Travel Destinations

Traveling is essential for everyone’s personal growth and intellect. Unfortunately, queer folx do not always have the luxury of feeling safe and welcomed in every country. Fortunately, as society continues to progress and prioritize queer rights, there are more LGBTQIA+ international travel destinations to enjoy.

Whether you are looking to relax on the beach during the summer or drink hot cocoa at a ski resort for the holidays, there is a country that will not only welcome you but will also celebrate you. Send this to the group chat because it’s time to start planning your annual vacation! Here are five of the best LGBTQIA+ international travel destinations!

1. Sydney, Australia

If you are a nature lover looking to explore wildlife, Sydney is the perfect destination for you! The city’s gorgeous scenery and wildlife offer incredible experiences for travelers. Additionally, Sydney has excellent nightlife and plenty of beaches to enjoy. As for their acceptance of queer folx, Kensington Tours states the destination welcomes the LGBTQIA+ community in addition to hosting many celebrations during Pride Month and all year long.

2. Amsterdam

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, has been known as a diverse and welcoming city for years. Unsurprisingly, it has been recognized as one of the best LGBTQIA+ international travel destinations. Not only is Amsterdam inclusive, but the entire country celebrates the community. According to Kensington Tours, in 2001, the Netherlands was the first country to legalize same-sex marriage.

Amsterdam is the best destination for travelers looking to experience culture on vacation. The city offers a rich history and tons of art to explore. Amsterdam is also famous for its gigantic Pride celebrations. If you already have plans for Pride in June, don’t worry; Amsterdam celebrates Pride at the end of July!

3. New Zealand

New Zealand may not be the first destination on your list, but you may find it is the perfect one! According to the IGLTA (International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association), New Zealand ranked 10th on the 2020 Spartacus Gay Travel Index of LGBTQIA+ safety. The country is also known for electing the first transgender mayor, Georgina Beyer, in 1995.

As for travel experiences, it is an easy country to travel to as it experiences decent weather all year and fantastic attractions, including the Bay of Islands.

4. Iceland

As one of the most progressive countries in the world, Iceland is a top destination for LGBTQIA+ travelers. Since the late ’90s, Iceland has offered same-sex partnerships and adoption/IVF options. Same-sex marriage was legalized in 2010, and since 2019, the country has offered gender-affirming care.

In addition to their care for queer rights, the country offers amazing sightseeing opportunities, perfect for vacation experiences. Most importantly, their nightlife is highly praised due to the location of their largest gay club, Kiki.

5. Portugal

As one of the most beautiful countries in the world, Portugal is more than likely on everyone’s travel lists. The country is enriched with beautiful architecture, sights, art, and culture. Additionally, Portugal has great year-round weather!

IGLTA recommends several cities for travelers to visit, including Porto and Lisbon. The major cities have a welcoming and LGBTQIA-friendly culture.

International travel is not something that everyone gets to experience, but your identity should never be a reason! Experience a new culture while staying safe and travel to one of the best LGBTQIA+ international travel destinations this year!