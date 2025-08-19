BY: Nyla Stanford Published 4 hours ago

The newest young adult (YA) novel, “Immortal Consequences,” has hit the streets and captured the attention of the young fantastical LGBTQIA+ community. And the burning question is: What’s the allure of the novel?

Advertisement

The Plot

“Immortal Consequences” is I.V. Marie’s debut novel, published on July 29, 2025. The story is set at Blackwood Academy, a boarding school residing in purgatory between life and death. The introduction of The Decennial Festival quickly upends the deceiving allure of this being a normal school.

The Decennial is a celebration in which one student ascends as a school leader or avoids purgatory forever by crossing to the other side. However, there is a twist. The celebration is a competition among 12 students to ascend, and all but one will die. To add another layer, all killed contestants who don’t win will have all their memories erased with psyche magic.

Advertisement

The Queer Characters in Question

The characters are where the intersection of race and queerness comes into play. There are six lead characters: Wren, August, Olivier, Emilio, Irene, and Masika. Now the children that perished came from different parts of the world, i.e., why Quen, Oliver, and August are considered White. While Emilio is Latino, Irene is Korean, and Masika is Black. The angsty queer romance revolves around Olivier’s desire for Emilio and his reluctance to have him transfer to the other side. Their romance remains the backdrop to a shadowy tale that is surrounded by impending doom – something the readers have found comfort in while getting through all 512 pages.

“Immortal Consequences” is advertised as a romantic fantasy, and the queer romance isn’t the only driving force behind its high appraisal. The rival-to-lovers trope is a significant marketing tool used when selling the romance aspect of the novel. The rivals-to-lovers trope is when two characters have negative feelings toward each other but eventually find a mutual attraction for each other. While it’s appreciated that the queer relationship is present, the overarching heterosexual relationship clearly takes precedent. And with the straight couple being the rivals-to-lovers, it takes precedence in the marketing and reviews.

The Reviews

The reviews have favored the book for its addictive and page-turning nature. The academy’s lore derives a lot of mystery that keeps the reader engaged, even as the book explores the romantic subplots. A commonly raised issue is the lack of focus in the middle of the novel. Too much time is spent on romance and not enough on the actual plot.

Advertisement

As the plot unfolds, there isn’t a lot of care given to the development of each character. With six different perspectives, it can be challenging to maintain a distinct voice for each one without muddying the others. It is also worth noting that all the assumed white characters get to experience romance amidst the gloomy circumstances. While most of the non-white characters do not.

Do you think this book is worth reading? Comment below.