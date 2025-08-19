BY: Nyla Stanford Published 2 hours ago

Netflix has come out guns blazing with its newly acquired and most addictive sapphic thriller of the summer, “The Hunting Wives.”

Advertisement

“The Hunting Wives” debuted July 21, starring Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman. The show is based on the 2021 bestselling novel of the same name by May Cobb. The series and story follow a young wife seduced by the wealthy socialites of Texas. With today’s climate, watching mega-churches using old racist semantics and conservatives swinging guns larger than life might be a little off-putting. But the cold drinks and sexy murder complexity have drawn in a massive viewership. Oh, and the delicious lesbian poweress that dominates the entire story.

Media’s Protryal Sapphic Figues

Lesbian representation in TV and movies is scarce and rarely appears on a larger scale. While there has been a turn in sapphic pop culture with “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” or stars like Chappell Roan, there is still a slow crawl to the blazon sex and emotion depicted in hetero-focused media. However, “The Hunting Wives” puts lesbian intimacy in the middle of what’s considered dangerous territory. The juxtaposition of eroticism heralds the conservative nature of the show.

Advertisement

The Audience Reaction

So what do actual lesbians have to say about it? The majority seems to appreciate the age diversity, the showmanship of realistic facial expressions when it comes to sapphic arousal, and blatant desire. The other portion feels the show is a silly, ambitious take on women who happen to have sex with other women. They derive the depicted self-pleasure as unrealistic. However, the overall contention is that the show is for lesbians, not necessarily about lesbians themselves.

Most shows that incorporate lesbian relationships fall into the softer, PG-13 field. The difference with this new series is that it’s a ballsy illustration of lust. The sex scenes aren’t for the faint of heart, but that’s what has quickly turned it into a cult classic. And, with the anti-LBGTQIA+ administration, the stories of the queer community have been stifled.

Besides the raging sex, there are valid, relatable moments, such as the voicemail crash-outs and the yearning. This show gives voice to those who want the horniness with the mystery. The show doesn’t suffer in plot, and the sexiness keeps the viewers going.

Advertisement

The Future of ‘The Hunting Wives’

With only one season and eight episodes available, the series is not enough for the ravenous lesbian watchers spiraling over TikTok. The question viewers continue to ponder is whether there will be a second season. Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear answer. The viewership has landed the show in the top-watched position with Netflix and has increased book sales for the original writer by 5,000%.

Creator Rebecca Cutter teased about the potential for a Season 2, stating there is much more story to be told. Star Brittany Snow, playing Sophie O’Neil, has jumped into the Season 2 debate by saying she would love to explore the character further. Even with a stellar performance in the past few weeks, it hasn’t solidified an answer for a confirmed second season.

Do you think this show is truly sapphic-oriented? Do you think a second season is coming? Comment below!

Advertisement