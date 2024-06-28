Queer Love: 5 LGBTQIA+ Dating Shows to Watch

Since the early 2000s, dating shows have been fan favorites. Pioneers like “The Bachelor” and “The Flavor of Love” proved that the concept of one person dating multiple people has undoubtedly been well-received. These reality TV shows have expanded into competitions as well and, unfortunately the LGBTQIA+ community has been severely underrepresented in this genre of television.

But thanks to streaming and more LGBTQIA+ networks, more programs featuring all versions of love are being presented! Here are five LGBTQIA+ dating shows to add to your watch list!

1. “Love Allways”

If you are looking for a dating show that features multiple sexualities, look no further than “Love Allways” with Lexi Paloma. The pansexual bachelorette got her start as a TikTok content creator. Later, she landed her very own dating show on Paramount+. The show follows Paloma as she tries to find her perfect person among many differing personalities, sexualities, and genders. This is one of the only dating shows to depict pansexuality to this degree.

Available to stream on Paramount+

2. “The Ultimatum: Queer Love”

For those who love a lot of drama in their dating shows, “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” is nowhere near lacking drama. The show is a spin-off of “The Ultimatum,” which strictly features straight couples. Though the cast is fully LGBTQIA+, the concept follows that of the original. One half of the couple is ready to walk down the aisle, while the other is hesitant. The couple must “break up” to date other people and determine if they want to spend the rest of their lives together.

Available to stream on Netflix.

3. “Are You the One?” (Season 8)

According to Out Magazine, the eighth season of “Are You the One?” was the first reality TV show to feature an all LGBTQIA+ cast. Every person identified themselves as pansexual, which led to differing matchups, including MLW, WLW, and MLM. There were also trans persons included, so the entire community was represented.

Available to stream on Paramount+

4. “For the Love of DILFs”

If you like your reality dating shows to have a little humor, consider “For the Love of DILFs.” Stormy Daniels hosts the show and follows two groups of gay men as they try to find their soulmates. The men are split into “daddies,” the older and mature groups, and “himbos,” who are fun and flirty. The men must find the match and, be voted the best couple, and win $10,000.

Available to stream on OUTtv

5. “Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love”

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans, stand up! Indeed, you remember Vanessa Vanjie Mateo from Seasons 10 and 11. She first gained major fame in Season 10 after her iconic elimination. Ms. Vanjie went on to become a household name. She was so loved she was asked to return for Season 11, and although she did not win, she landed her own dating show. Similar to the “Flavor of Love,” Vanjie invited a handful of men to compete for her heart.

Available to stream on WOW Presents Plus

Straight couples are not the only ones who can bring in views! Representation is more important than ever, so be sure to add these LGBTQIA+ dating shows to your watchlist.

What’s your favorite dating show? Let us know in the comments!