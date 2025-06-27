BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

In the wake of massive ICE raids in Los Angeles this summer, major celebrities have taken to social media to denounce the crackdown and slam Donald Trump. According to the Williams Institute at UCLA, roughly 288,000 undocumented LGBTQIA+ people are at risk nationwide. California organizers warn that the Trump deportations are “intended to terrorize communities” — a tactic that disproportionately harms queer refugees.

“Donald Trump’s decision to seize control of the California National Guard and launch sweeping immigration raids is a dangerous and deliberate escalation, intended to terrorize communities across our state,” Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang said in a statement to the Advocate. “These actions are rooted in political theater and will ignite more fear in already vulnerable communities. They are sowing chaos and tearing families apart.”

The human impact is already terrifying, and celebrities and public figures are not here for it. Several have spoken out directly, condemning the Trump administration for its actions. Here are six celebrities using their platforms to take a stand against the Trump deportations.

1. Doechii

On June 9 at the BET Awards, hip-hop artist Doechii — a vocal ally of the queer community — used her acceptance speech to highlight the raids. She denounced the “ruthless attacks” on demonstrators and asked, “What kind of government is this when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us?”

She continued: “We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear, and I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate, and we protest against it.”

2. Reneé Rapp

Reneé Rapp didn’t hold back in a fiery June 2025 Instagram rant, writing, “F**k ICE, f**k this administration…this is a f**king disgrace.” Her profanity-laced post went viral almost instantly. A proud lesbian pop star, Rapp has long championed at-risk communities — and she’s not staying silent now.

3. Kehlani

R&B singer Kehlani — who identifies as queer — blasted the term “riots” on June 10, calling the demonstrations “RESISTANCE” instead. In an Instagram Story, she wrote, “Stop calling what’s happening… L.A. RIOTS. It’s RESISTANCE,” and signed it, “Long live the resistance.”

4. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato also condemned the raids as “heartbreaking” and highlighted immigrants’ contributions. Lovato reminded fans that “immigrants are a vital part of our community and the fabric of our country,” and warned that ripping families apart is morally wrong via The Wrap. She added, “Let’s please continue to show up for one another and support our neighbors.”

5. Rebecca Black

Friday singer Rebecca Black, who came out as queer in 2020, also had a lot to say about the ICE raids. According to Out, Black posted “FUCK ICE” on her story and labeled defenders of the raids “small and weak.”

6. Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal is not here for the hate — and he’s making sure folks know it. The proud ally has always been a vocal supporter of his trans sister, and now he’s using his voice to advocate for immigrants. “I want people to be safe and protected, and I want to live on the right side of history,” he said at a press conference for his movie “Eddington.”

