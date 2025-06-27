BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

Margaret Cho isn’t holding her tongue when it comes to Dave Chappelle’s controversial takes on trans folks. Cho’s remarks came in the wake of Chappelle’s widely publicized Netflix specials. Chappelle first ignited controversy with his 2021 special “The Closer.”

Cho has a long history of standing up for marginalized communities alongside her comedy career. She frequently performs at Pride events and LGBTQIA+ fundraisers, and even creates music for queer audiences. In a 2025 interview with The Trevor Project, Cho described comedy as a tool for activism. “It is about amplifying voices that haven’t been heard, and it can be instrumental in bringing about real change,” she said.

Now, Cho is calling out fellow comedian Chappelle for what she sees as a reckless use of the platform they both share. She isn’t just cracking jokes — she’s demanding accountability. Here’s what Cho had to say about Chappelle, trans humor, and the responsibility comedians carry.

Margaret Cho says Chapelle’s jokes were painful to hear.

Cho is not here for Chapelle’s comments about the trans community. The queer Korean American comedy legend pulled up to “The Kelly Mantle Show” and didn’t mince words when the topic of Chappelle’s trans jokes came up. “I wish that he would not talk about the trans community in the way that he does,” Cho said. “He’s such an authority on comedy, people hold him in such high regard, but then when he talks about the trans community in such an uneducated, negative, and destructive way, it really is painful.”

Cho acknowledged Chappelle’s talent and legacy but questioned the direction he’s taken in recent years. “It feels like a betrayal,” she said. “I know that he’s better than that.”

Her remarks came in the wake of Chappelle’s widely publicized Netflix specials. Chappelle ignited controversy with his 2021 special The Closer, where he ridiculed trans people and openly declared himself “Team TERF” — a stance aligning with trans-exclusionary feminism.

Fellow comedian Michelle Buteau, a prominent Black lesbian voice in comedy, also clapped back at Chappelle’s rhetoric. In her special “A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall,” she didn’t hold back. “He is the GOAT, if that means going off about trans people. Dave, it’s not funny, it’s dangerous,” she said. “Make it funny. That’s all.”

Margaret Cho is not afraid to call out fellow comedians.

Cho’s critique of Chappelle reflects a larger pattern in how she engages with fellow comedians. She doesn’t hesitate to call out peers — even friends — when accountability is due. On the same episode of “The Kelly Mantle Show,” Cho also spoke candidly about her experience with Ellen DeGeneres. While the public once hailed DeGeneres as the “Queen of Nice,” Cho didn’t sugarcoat her own experience. She revealed that Ellen treated her poorly throughout much of her career, describing her as “mean” and “not nice” behind the scenes.

Cho remembered opening for DeGeneres at comedy clubs in the 1980s, only to have Ellen act like they were strangers when Cho appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” years later. “Later, when I would do her talk show in the 2000s, she acted like we just met… B***h, what? We go way back,” Cho quipped.

