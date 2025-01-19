Dave Chappelle Returns to SNL with Another Controversial Monologue: Trump, the California Fires, Diddy and More

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Dave Chappelle took the stage at Studio 8H for the new year’s inaugural episode of “Saturday Night Live,” marking his fourth time hosting the show.

The comedian, 51, marked his fourth time as host of the late-night sketch comedy series on Jan. 18. He opened the show with another controversial monologue, where he touched on topics including Donald Trump, Sean “Diddy” Combs and the fires currently affecting California.

First speaking about the blazes in Los Angeles, Chappelle said, “The other day on the news, they said these fires were the most expensive tragedy that ever happened in the United States history. I think that’s because people in L.A. have nice stuff. I could burn 40,000 acres in Mississippi for like six or seven hundred dollars.”

He then speculated about the conspiracy theories surrounding what started the fires, before he made a reference to Luigi Mangione — the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a shooting outside a New York City hotel — when he spoke about those who “lost their fire insurance” a week before the flames began.

Chappelle then compared fame to storming the beaches of Normandy during World War II and losing fellow soldiers in battle. “It’s no fun being famous anymore,” he said, explaining that his celebrity friends, including Combs, 55, are being “hit.”

“A lot of my friends ask me, they say, ‘Dave, did you know anything about those Freak Off parties [that Diddy hosted]?’ ” Chappelle continued, before he joked that he wasn’t invited to the alleged parties because, “Oh my god, I’m ugly.”

“That’s a tough way to find out,” the star added. “Can you imagine if you were me reading the newspaper finding out everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back?”

Chappelle later turned his attention to Trump, 78, ahead of his Inauguration Day on Monday, Jan. 20. “Donald Trump is coming back. He’ll be the 47th president. He’s done it again,” he said.

After recalling a story about former president Jimmy Carter, who died at age 100 on Dec. 29, and the humanity he saw in the politician, Chappelle took aim at Trump, stating, “The presidency is no place for petty people.”

“Donald Trump, I know you watch the show, man, remember whether people voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you,” he continued.

“I mean it when I say this: Good luck. Please, do better next time. Please, all of us, do better next time,” added Chappelle. “Do not forget your humanity and please have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine.”

Chappelle’s latest SNL hosting gig means he is now just one appearance away from joining the show’s Five-Timers Club, which features a star-studded members list that includes Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig and Martin Short — who became the coveted club’s most recent inductee in December 2024.

The comedian previously picked up Emmys in 2021 and 2017 for two of his previous turns as host, the latter of which marked the first SNL episode after Trump was elected president in November 2016.

Chappelle’s latest turn hosting came over two years after he last hosted in November 2022. At the time, he made waves with a controversial opening monologue, which was criticized for perpetuating antisemitism.

Chappelle’s 2022 SNL backlash also followed widespread criticism of his 2021 Netflix special, The Closer, in which he made several jokes that targeted the LGBTQ+ community, particularly transgender people.

The star’s latest Netflix special, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer, is currently nominated for a Grammy Award for best comedy album.

via: People