BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 2 hours ago

In a state often known for its conservative politics, Rep. James Talarico stands out for his compassion, convictions, and commitment to justice. A progressive Christian Democrat and future pastor, Talarico combines his faith with fierce advocacy, preaching God’s unconditional love and advocating for inclusive policies.

Who is James Talarico? A Different Kind of Lawmaker

Who is James Talarico? He’s a former middle school teacher turned lawmaker. He won his first seat in the Texas House of Representatives in 2018, representing District 50 in Williamson County. From the start, Talarico promised to lead with empathy. At just 29, he became the youngest member of the Legislature, but his thoughtful and steady approach earned him respect across party lines.

In office, he’s prioritized public education, access to mental health care, and reproductive freedom. But it’s his unwavering allyship to the LGBTQIA+ community that sets him apart. In 2021, Talarico urged his colleagues to vote down a wave of anti-trans bills targeting youth, according to CBS Austin.

Talarico isn’t an ally in name only. He meets directly with LGBTQIA+ constituents, listens to their concerns, and incorporates their needs into policy.

Faith and Allyship

Talarico doesn’t shy away from questions about faith and sexuality. Instead, he tackles them head-on. He has spoken often about growing up with a single mother and Christian in Texas, attending seminary while serving in office, and working to bridge the gap between progressive policy and spiritual belief, Politico reported.

His advocacy becomes deeply personal when others try to turn LGBTQIA+ lives into political targets. On the House floor, he’s pushed back against anti-trans bills and affirmed the dignity of queer Texans. He often turns to scripture to challenge those who use religion to justify harm.

Calling Out ‘Christian Nationalism’

Talarico doesn’t hesitate to call things as he sees them. He has and continues to challenge the growing influence of “Christian nationalism” in Texas politics. In campaign speeches and on the House floor, Talarico has directly confronted lawmakers who use faith to justify anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

One of his strongest rebukes came during the debate over Senate Bill 763. The bill, passed in 2023, allowed Texas public schools to replace licensed counselors with untrained chaplains. Even if those chaplains lacked mental health credentials. Talarico, the only seminarian in the Legislature at the time, condemned the bill.

“Let me be very clear, there is nothing Christian about Christian Nationalism,” he said during a press conference. “It is the worship of power; social power, economic power in the name of Christ, and it is a betrayal of Jesus of Nazareth.”

Talarico explained that Jesus never asked for book bans, defunding schools, the lawmakers to control women’s bodies, or more.

“All he asked was that we ‘love thy neighbour’ — not just our Christian neighbours, not just our straight neighbours, not just our male neighbours, not just our white neighbours, not just our rich neighbours.

“We are called to love all of our neighbours, and that is exactly the opposite of what Christian Nationalism does in the world,” he concluded.

Talarico uses his platform not just to support the LGBTQIA+ community, but to confront the forces trying to erase it.

A New Kind of Leadership

Talarico is a part of a new generation of leaders guided by conviction, not calculation. As he prepares for a future in both ministry and public service, he continues to blur the line between moral clarity and political action.

For LGBTQIA+ Texans, his presence is more than symbolic. It’s a sign that genuine allyship is present in the legislature. And that loving everyone still has a place in politics.

What do you think about James Talarico’s approach to faith and LGBTQIA+ advocacy? Share your thoughts in the comments.