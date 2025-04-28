BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 2 minutes ago

In a move that LGBTQIA+ advocates are calling devastating and dangerous, the Trump administration is proposing to eliminate funding for a suicide hotline specifically designed for LGBTQIA+ youth. The federal program, which provides life-saving crisis support through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, has been a critical tool for queer and trans youth in moments of mental health emergency. The proposed cut could go into effect as early as Oct. 1, 2025.

A Vital Lifeline at Risk

According to The Trevor Project, a leaked draft of the federal budget reveals the Trump administration’s plan to defund the LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services provided through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The proposed budget eliminates all funding for the initiative, which operates under the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) reported that since its inception in 2022, the program has handled over 1.2 million crisis contacts. The hotline provides affirming, trained support staff for LGBTQIA+ youth considering suicide, helping to fill the gap left by generalized services that often lack cultural competence or adequate resources. This hotline offered survival for many young people navigating a world that can feel hostile to their identities.

“Suicide prevention is about risk, not identity. Ending the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ youth specialized services will not just strip away access from millions of LGBTQ+ kids and teens – it will put their lives at risk,” said Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project. “These programs were implemented to address a proven, unprecedented, and ongoing mental health crisis among our nation’s young people with strong bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President Trump himself.”

Black noted that regardless of the outcome, “The Trevor Project remains available 24/7 for anyone who needs us, just as we always have.”

If the proposal moves forward, thousands of vulnerable LGBTQIA+ youth could lose a vital source of support at a time when they need it most.

LGBTQIA+ Youth Face Higher Risk of Suicide

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, suicide is one of the top causes of death for young people in the U.S. For those aged 10 to 14, it ranks second. Among 15- to 24-year-olds, it ranks third. However, LGBTQIA+ youth face a significantly higher risk — more than four times that of their non-LGBTQIA+ peers.

Congress directed the SAMHSA to build targeted resources within the 988 Lifeline to address this crisis. These services were for groups most impacted by suicide, including LGBTQIA+ youth, veterans, and non-English speakers.

An Administration With an Anti-LGBTQIA+ Agenda

The current administration has taken repeated steps to dismantle LGBTQIA+ protections, resources, and visibility. From rolling back Department of Education guidance on trans students to barring rainbow Pride flags from federal buildings, the Trump administration has demonstrated a commitment to removing federal acknowledgment and support of LGBTQIA+ lives. Critics argue the cut isn’t about effectiveness — it’s about erasure. The proposal also targets other inclusive programs, including the LGB Center of Excellence, the African American Behavioral Health Center of Excellence, the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Behavioral Health Center of Excellence, the Hispanic/Latino Behavioral Health Center of Excellence, and the LGBTQ Youth Family Support Program



LGBTQIA+ youth already face a higher risk of suicide than their peers. According to The Trevor Project’s 2023 national survey, 41% of LGBTQIA+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. For trans and nonbinary youth, the rates are even higher. Removing a proven support system during a mental health crisis exacerbates an already life-threatening situation.

The current administration is again showing a disregard for the urgent needs of marginalized youth. The call now is not just to save funding, but to defend the right of LGBTQIA+ youth to be seen, supported, and protected.

