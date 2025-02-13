BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

Supporting LGBTQIA+ teens can make all the difference. These individuals are sometimes ostracized and left without viable resources. Research shows LGBTQIA+ youth face higher rates of mental health challenges compared to their heterosexual peers. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a 2023 survey found that 41% of LGBTQIA+ teens seriously considered suicide in the past year,

The CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey highlighted significant mental health disparities between LGBTQIA+ students and their heterosexual peers. While 41% of LGBTQIA+ students considered suicide, only 14% of heterosexual students reported similar thoughts. Additionally, 29% of LGBTQIA+ students experienced poor mental health in the past 30 days, compared to 18% of heterosexual students. Supporting LGBTQIA+ teens is imperative. If you are a parent, friend, or relative, here are five ways to show your allyship.

1. Create a positive environment.

The outside world can be scary, so providing an affirming environment is crucial for LGBTQIA+ teens. This includes respecting their chosen names and pronouns, which can enhance their sense of belonging and self-worth. Parents and guardians play a pivotal role by advocating for their teen’s identity within the family and broader community.

2. Select an affirming school or institution.

If you have a teenager who identifies as LGBTQIA+, prioritize a healthy learning environment. Enrolling them in a diverse school can be a game-changer. Student-led clubs, such as Gay-Straight Alliances, can provide safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ students and promote inclusivity. Studies have shown that the presence of these school-related clubs is associated with reduced victimization and improved academic outcomes for LGBTQIA+ students.

3. Provide access to mental health resources.

Given the heightened risk of mental health challenges among LGBTQIA+ teens, access to affirming mental health resources is essential. Organizations like The Trevor Project offer crisis intervention and suicide prevention services tailored to LGBTQIA+ youth. Additionally, school counselors should be trained to provide culturally competent support, ensuring LGBTQIA+ students feel seen and understood.

4. Be a strong, unapologetic ally.

Providing resources is essential, but so is being a visible ally. Allies within the community play an integral role in standing against discrimination and promoting inclusivity. This includes being a vocal supporter of LGBTQIA+ teens and speaking out against bigotry. You can also purchase Ally Pride apparel to take your support a step further.

5. Encourage safe online engagement.

It seems like everyone is online these days. From social media platforms — such as TikTok and Instagram — to digital news sites, people consume a lot of information from the web. However, some LGBTQIA+ teens may need help navigating online spaces safely. Encourage them to connect with supportive communities while being mindful of potential risks. Resources like Internet Matters offer advice on safe online socialization.

Committing to these strategies can make a meaningful difference in the lives of LGBTQIA+ teens. The CDC emphasizes the importance of protective factors at the individual, family, school, and community levels to mitigate mental health concerns. For teens, these resources can be life-changing, showing them they are in loving and caring environments.

What are some ways you support the LGBTQIA+ teens in your life? Comment below!