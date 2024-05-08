Should I Put My Pronouns on My Resumé? What You Should Know

If you are in any professional space, you may have noticed a rise in people including their preferred pronouns on their professional materials (e.g., resumé, LinkedIn, cover letter, and email signatures). To some, it may seem unnecessary, but to others, identifying their pronouns puts them at ease.

There are many reasons why someone may want to disclose their pronouns, even those who identify as cis-gendered. There are also good reasons why someone may opt out of including their pronouns in professional materials. However you identify, it’s important to know the pros and cons of declaring your pronouns in the workplace, so here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know.

Why might someone include their pronouns?

There are many benefits to disclosing your pronouns on your resumé:

It prevents misgendering.

Though they may have good intentions, someone can easily misgender you if they don’t know you personally or have never seen or talked to you. Those with gender-neutral names can confer. It promotes inclusivity.

While someone’s pronouns may be easily identifiable based on their appearance, including them on professional materials is a form of allyship. Listing your pronouns helps to normalize the practice for everyone, whether they are cis-gendered, non-binary, transgender, etc. It eases anxiety.

If someone refers to you with the wrong pronouns, you have every right to correct them. However, it may be a little awkward. You no longer have to worry about potentially correcting someone who has misgendered you if they remember your previously disclosed pronouns. It helps you avoid discriminatory workplaces.

If a workplace is not inclusive and has an issue with you disclosing your pronouns, you may not get a call back from them. Though it may mean you don’t get the job you’ve been hoping for, you have successfully avoided a potentially toxic environment.

Is there any reason I should leave my pronouns off of my professional materials?

Unfortunately, society is still progressing, and we still live in a very discriminatory world. Not only can employers discriminate against you for being part of the LGBTQIA+ community or an ally, but they can also be biased against you because of your gender identity. Let’s say you identify as a woman and include (she/her) in your materials; they may think less of you and reject you.

The choice to include your pronouns on your professional documents is entirely up to you, and no one has the right to judge your decision, especially if it’s not something you want to disclose.

I want to begin disclosing my pronouns on professional materials! Where should I put it?

According to TopResume, pronouns should be placed in the header of your resumé but before your contact information. For your email signature, pronouns can be listed next to your name. Most job applications request gender identification, but you can also include your pronouns under your signature on your cover letter. Fortunately, LinkedIn has a section where you can disclose your preferred pronouns for viewers to see. It will appear on your profile ad next to your name on posts.

No matter how you identify, disclosing your pronouns on professional materials is a personal choice. You should do what makes you the most comfortable!