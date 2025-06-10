BY: DM Published 8 hours ago

Air Canada has taken their support for Pride Month to new heights. On June 3, the airline launched its inaugural flight staffed entirely by 2SLGBTQIA+ crew members. The “2S” in 2SLGBTQIA+ honors Two-Spirit Indigenous LGBTQIA+ identities. The idea was to celebrate Pride Month with representation in every role – from pilots and engineers to flight attendants and ground staff.

Here is a look at how the LGBTQIA+ flight went down — and up!

Air Canada’s all LGBTQIA+ flight crew made history.

Air Canada’s flight was the first all-LGBTQIA+ flight ever in the country. The crew themselves reflected on the day’s historic significance. Captain Maciej said the occasion stirred “a bit of a range of emotions” as staff suited up. Station attendant Jean-François hailed the flight as “a great initiative for the whole community,” adding, “It’s somewhat of a thrill being on this flight today.”

Advertisement

According to Pink News, the flight even kicked off with a bit of drag flair. The pilot joked while boarding, “Shantay, you all stay” — a nod to RuPaul’s Drag Race — drawing laughter from those on board. Folks on social media cheered the initiative. “Great Job! Fier d’être Canadien! All support is needed and welcome in times of setbacks around the world,” one person wrote. While another added, “OMG Y’ALL ARE GOING TO MAKE ME CRY!”

Air Canada already positions itself as a supporter of Pride in practice, not just PR. Former CEO Calin Rovinescu has emphasized this in a statement posted to the airline’s website: “Promoting diversity and inclusion is not only the right thing to do, it is also essential for any organization that wants to attract and retain the best available talent.” Air Canada has also sponsored major Pride festivals in cities like Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, and Vancouver.

The LGBTQIA+ flight sparked backlash online.

Not everyone was pleased with Air Canada’s support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Some critics on X blasted the move as needless. “This is absolutely ridiculous. All we need and care about is competent employees, regardless of what they’re doing in their bedrooms,” one netizen commented. While another wrote, “Being against discrimination is great. However, frankly, when taking a flight, anyone’s sexual orientation is the last thing on my mind.”

While the flight sparked viral buzz, advocates say its impact runs deeper than just a headline. It signals a real move toward inclusivity — if backed by substance. Egale Canada, a leading national LGBTQIA+ rights group, urges companies to go beyond the rainbow branding and focus on “meaningful activities,” not just performative allyship during Pride Month.

Advertisement

“One of the biggest things is 365[-day] Pride, where some employers we’ve seen are doing year-round education,” said Brien Convery, director of human resources, in an interview with Benefits Canada. “Some are embedding inclusion into their policy reviews, benefits planning, and employee resource groups all year long.”

Whether or not the stunt pleased every critic, the hundreds of grateful passengers, many of whom cheered and took selfies with the crew, seemed to enjoy their time.

Some folks called it “woke,” others called it historic. Where do you land, and why? Comment below!