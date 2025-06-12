BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

It’s been nine years since tragedy shook Orlando to its core. However, the memory of the 49 lives taken at Pulse nightclub still echoes through the hearts of queer folks everywhere. The annual Pulse Remembrance Ceremony, held at the First United Methodist Church in Orlando, will pay tribute to the lives lost in the attack.

The origin of Pulse Remembrance traces back to 2017, when survivors, families, and LGBTQIA+ leaders gathered to mark the anniversary with light, prayer, and protest. The event began as a local vigil on Orange Avenue and has turned into a global moment of unity. Now held annually in Downtown Orlando, the June 12 remembrance draws crowds who show up with candles, signs, rainbow flags, and open hearts.

The Pulse Remembrance began after the horrific events of June 12, 2016. That night, a gunman opened fire during Latin Night at Pulse. What began as local vigils and memorials has since evolved into a national day of remembrance. It is observed annually to honor the victims and to advocate for a more inclusive and safe society. The attack left 49 people dead and 52 others injured.

Community members are encouraged to participate in Acts of Love and Kindness. They can also volunteer at local LGBTQIA+ organizations and support mental health resources for those affected by the tragedy. Advocating for inclusive policies and creating safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ individuals remain vital steps in honoring the memory of those who died.

And while members of the Orlando LGBTQIA+ community continue to observe the day of remembrance, advocates are calling for a permanent memorial. “There is a sense of betrayal and anger with the promises of a memorial that have not come to fruition, and so, this is an opportunity for us to reset, and I really want to make sure the community is part of that process,” State Representative Anna Eskamani told Fox 35. “And yes, things can always move faster, but the reality is if we’re going to do this right, we need to take our time to do it right.”

The Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida—a sanctuary for the LGBTQIA+ community—became the site of one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, per TIME magazine. Forty-nine lives were lost, and 53 others were wounded when a gunman opened fire during Latin Night at the club.

At approximately 2:02 a.m., Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old security guard, entered Pulse armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun. He began shooting patrons before taking hostages inside the club. After a three-hour standoff, law enforcement officers breached the building, killing Mateen. During the attack, Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in a 911 call, leading the FBI to classify the incident as an act of terrorism.

In the years since the tragedy, the community has stepped up big time. Survivors and advocates have worked tirelessly to promote inclusivity and safety for LGBTQIA+ individuals. While local organizations push for legislative changes aimed at preventing such atrocities in the future.

