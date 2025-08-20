BY: DM Published 14 hours ago

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) has emerged as one of the most powerful economic drivers in the queer community. Justin Nelson and Chance Mitchell founded it in 2002 to highlight the buying power of LGBTQIA+-owned businesses. Since then, it has become the exclusive certifying body for LGBT Business Enterprises and built a nationwide network of local affiliate chambers that link queer entrepreneurs to corporate and government contracts.

“In the 20 years of the NGLCC, we’ve endured painful attacks against our community, as well as rejoiced together at huge wins for inclusion and belonging — our entrepreneurs reflect the strength and resilience of our community, and it’s why we’ve been able to grow so big, so fast,” Nelson told Forbes.

Let’s examine how the NGLCC is helping LGBTQIA+ business owners expand their ventures.

What is the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce?

What the Chamber actually does is straightforward but strategic. It certifies businesses as LGBT Business Enterprises (LGBTBE), runs matchmaking events and trainings, and lobbies municipalities and corporations to include certified queer-owned firms in supplier-diversity programs. That certification — which requires an application, documentation, and verification — is the primary tool the NGLCC uses to open pipelines that historically excluded LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, their network of affiliate chambers works locally, giving small-business owners mentorship, pitch opportunities, and practical access to buyers.

“As the business voice for the LGBTQIA+ community, NGLCC ensures that the LGBTQIA+ business owners have a seat at the table for both federal and local pro-business policy initiatives and interests,” Nelson told Forbes. “We must keep the millions of LGBTQIA+ business owners who grow local economies and create jobs in mind when shaping wholesale legislation that creates equal opportunities for everyone.”

Over the last two decades, the Chamber has built relationships with corporate partners, pushed for statewide supplier-diversity recognition, and expanded an affiliate network that includes city-level chambers from Los Angeles to Houston and Austin.

The NGLCC has recently faced problems, but you can help!

The NGLCC’s full-court economic approach has paid off in real wins — but it has also collided with national politics. In 2025, the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce had to scramble when the Federal Reserve’s Houston branch canceled its agreement to host the THRIVE Small Business Summit & Matchmaker. According to the Houston Chronicle, this came after guidance tied to an executive order limiting DEI activities. Chamber co-founder Tammi Wallace called the cancellation “a gut punch,” and organizers moved the summit to a hotel venue on short notice.

If you want to support queer business owners beyond social-media shout-outs, the Chamber offers clear, practical steps. Corporations and public agencies can prioritize NGLCC-certified suppliers. Individuals and companies can sponsor local affiliate programs. Everyday consumers can “buy queer” by choosing queer-owned vendors for catering, creative projects, and services.

The Chamber now focuses on expanding its market power while protecting the policies that keep supplier diversity in place. NGLCC’s policy team pushes for state and local recognition of LGBTBE certification. They also build partnerships with corporations that commit to spending with certified businesses. For queer entrepreneurs who have long depended on community networks to survive, the Chamber’s mix of advocacy, certification, and programming works to create lasting stability.

