Jennifer Lopez Reportedly ‘Can’t Let Ben Affleck Go’ — Diva’s Obsessed Behavior Leaves Fourth Ex-Husband ‘Horrified’ as She Hopes For Another Chance

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

Jennifer Lopez’s reported obsession with Ben Affleck has left her ex-husband horrified as she hopes for another chance.

Starry-eyed Jennifer Lopez can’t quit ex-hubby Ben Affleck – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it’s got the Hollywood hunk quaking in his boots!

With the 56-year-old diva gabbing about their failed marriage every chance she gets, Affleck’s starting to realize she’ll likely be stalking him for the rest of his life, according to insiders.

“Jen is making light of their divorce in interviews now and she’s trying to act as though she’s totally over it, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” said a source.

“She’s still finding any excuse to stay connected to Ben. She’s nowhere near letting him go.”

The former couple, who divorced last year, reunited on the red carpet at the October 6 New York screening of her latest film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which 53-year-old Affleck produced.

“Jen pushed and pushed for Ben to be at the premiere and pretty much threatened to go nuclear if he didn’t show up,” added a source.

“He went against his better judgment and he’s now saying it was a huge mistake because she hasn’t stopped calling him since. She seems to have completely forgotten that she forced him to be there and instead has taken it as some sort of sign that they might get back together.”

J.Lo also gushed over her ex’s role in producing the film, saying: “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made. And I will always give him that credit.”

According to insiders, J.Lo even hopes to get their children – her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and his brood of three, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Sam, 13 – together for family time in the near future.

The insider added: “She’s pressing Ben to spend time with her over the holidays and says they need to do it for the sake of the kids.

“She’s even been texting him fan comments about how in love they still looked. It’s horrifying to Ben because he just wants to be free of her and she clearly won’t accept that.“

via: RadarOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez cooks Thanksgiving meal with child Emme inside $52M Bel Air mansion she used to share with Ben Affleck but is struggling to sell

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Thanksgiving inside the Bel Air, California mansion she used to share with ex Ben Affleck but can’t seem to sell.

The former couple dropped the price of their large property from $68 million to $52 million, a $16 million reduction, according to reports from September 2025.

The artist was seen with her child Emme Maribel Muñiz, during which they made sure their chocolate cakes were fully baked.

The 56-year-old pop diva’s turkey day slideshow included a festive snap of her placing an ornament on a towering Christmas tree, which appeared to be professionally decorated.

Lopez donned an apron over her silk beige dress to pose with the fully cooked turkey.

The Grammy nominee – who boasts over 380 million social media followers – captioned her Instagram post: ‘These are a few of my favorite things… Happy Thanksgiving everybody I hope you all had a beautiful day!’

But the hearty spread of turkey, stuffing, two kind of mashed potatoes, four pies and a coffee cake were most likely prepared by the untagged personal chef, who rocked tattooed sleeves.

Hours earlier, Lopez had taken a private jet to California from India where she was paid to perform at the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur.

‘Above the clouds today. Feeling so grateful,’ the ex-girlfriend of Diddy gushed via Instastory.

‘Thank you God for this beautiful, beautiful day, this beautiful year. It’s a beautiful time for all the happiness. Thank you. Headed home, yay!’

Lopez called it a ‘beautiful year’ despite finalizing her divorce from fourth husband Ben Affleck on February 21 after less than three years of wedded bliss.

The Emmy-nominated producer also suffered two major box office failures this year as Unstoppable only earned $3,966 before streaming on Prime Video and The Kiss of the Spider Woman only earned $2 million after a $30 million budget.

Curiously, Lopez did not include pictures of her elusive son Maximilian David Muñiz who, like his fraternal twin, is 17 years old.

Young Max maintains a low profile unlike Emme – who sang back-up vocals on her mother’s 2019 track Limitless, which they performed with her on her subsequent 37-date It’s My Party tour as well as at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020.

Lopez welcomed her ‘coconuts’ during her seven-year marriage to third ex-husband Marc Anthony, which ended in 2011.

The American Music Awards host is next scheduled to kick off her 12-date Up All Night Live in Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum on December 30.

Lopez has a notorious reputation in the music industry for passing off the vocals of African-American singers like Ashanti, Christina Milian, and Brandy as her own.

For instance in 2002, the Kamala Harris campaigner not only kept the entire Jenny from the Block chorus and bridge performed by her back-up vocalist Natasha Ramos on the finished record, she even kept her giggles from the original demo

Despite this, Lopez – who gets 27.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify – has sold more than 80M records, her music has been streamed 15B times and her music videos have accrued more than 18B views.

The JLo Beauty founder’s upcoming films include Ol Parker’s Netflix-bound rom-com Office Romance with her ‘best onscreen kisser’ Brett Goldstein and Robert Zemeckis’ thriller The Last Mrs. Parrish for Netflix.

Lopez will also produce Bob the Builder for Amazon MGM Studios.

The Nuyorican co-founder – whose big break was starring in Gregory Nava’s 1997 Selena biopic – originally got her start in 1991 as a Fly Girl for Fox’s comedy sketch show In Living Color before serving back-up dancer duties for Janet Jackson in 1993.

via: DailyMail