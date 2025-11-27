Ray J Arrested After Pulling Gun on Princess Love During Thanksgiving Live Stream [Video]

BY: Denver Sean
Published 4 hours ago
Ray J is spending his Thanksgiving holiday behind bars.
According to reports, Ray J was arrested after pulling a gun on Princess Love and threatening to kill a man during an erratic live stream.
via TMZ:
The chaos erupted early Thursday morning, when Ray went live from inside his home — immediately ranting that he was having “the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world,” claiming someone was trying to take his kids and that he was also being threatened.
Things spiral instantly … with Ray J appearing to snatch a handgun off the table and load the pistol, saying, “If these n***as step foot close to this door I’m going to blow this f***ing sh*t away, bro.”
He storms off camera … and moments later he’s seen yelling at someone off-screen — ordering them to get out of the house and accusing them of “trespassing.”
Princess Love then walks in, saying she’s taking their kids.
That’s when everything blows up. Princess, appearing to be holding their daughter Melody, accuses Ray of pointing a gun at her — repeatedly telling him “you pointed a gun at us,” as Ray fires back, saying she and her cousin are drunk.
Princess claps back, calling Ray a “woman abuser.”
Seconds later, a woman and a man enter … the man confronts Ray, which triggers an explosion — with Ray snapping, “I’ll shoot the f*** out of you.”
The camera gets set down as the audio keeps rolling … and it sounds like Ray J continues threatening the man, shouting, “I’ll kill you,” followed by “Get out of my house before I shoot you right now. I got a gun on me.”
Crying from a child can be heard … as police sirens approach in the background. From the audio, it appears officers arrive and begin securing the scene — describing the home layout over their radios.
It also sounds like Princess is speaking to an officer and explaining what happened — at one point saying, “My son told me there was a gun on the table” — but the audio is muffled.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … cops got a call around 4 AM to a residence in Porter Ranch. We’re told the call came in as a possible domestic violence incident involving threats. Officers arrived, cleared the residence, and took the suspect into custody.
Ray J arrested after allegedly pulling gun on ex Princess Love during unhinged live-stream
The rapper, 44, is currently in custody at a Los Angeles-area jail, TMZ reports.
The rapper, 44, is currently in custody at a Los Angeles-area jail, TMZ reports.
During the live-stream, Ray J said his kids were with him for the holiday and that “ain’t nobody taking them away from me on Thanksgiving.” He claimed people were threatening him and he appeared to grab a handgun and load it while on camera.
“I’m in my own house and if these n—as step foot close to this door I’m going to blow this f–king s—t away, bro,” he said. “I don’t give a f—k bro, leave me and my kids alone.”
He appeared to get up with the gun when Princess Love, 41, walked in the house and said she was taking their kids. The on-again, off-again couple share two children together: daughter Melody, 7, and son Epik, 5.
As Princess picked up who appeared to be Melody, Ray J accused her and her cousin of being drunk.
“Drive drunk, Princess,” he told her. “Want to take my kids, you and your drunk cousin, ‘cause y’all drunk as f—k and y’all alcoholics. Take my kids then, go ahead.”
Princess then repeatedly accused him of pointing a gun at them. She also called him “a woman abuser” and “delusional.”
Sources told TMZ that cops got a call around 4 a.m. that came in as a possible domestic violence incident involving threats. Officers reportedly arrived, cleared the residence and took the suspect into custody.
Ray J’s rep didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
Princess Love filed for divorce from Ray J back in February 2024 for the fourth time. It marked their fourth divorce attempt since May 2020 as they've continuously dismissed their previous requests while working through their differences.

However, they were spotted kissing in April at a Bow Wow concert in Miami.
However, they were spotted kissing in April at a Bow Wow concert in Miami.
The situation escalated as he refused to let her take their son, and then another man’s voice was heard.
Ray J told him, “I swear to God I’ll shoot the f—k out of you.”
A scuffle appeared to ensue off-screen and Ray J was heard repeatedly saying, “I’ll kill you, bro.”
The man was heard saying he was trying to help Ray J out and he appeared to try to de-escalate the situation, telling him, “Let’s chill.”
The background audio captured a child crying and police appearing to enter the scene.
via: PageSix
