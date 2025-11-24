Offset Accused of Trying to Set Up Stefon Diggs, Source Denies It [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 11 hours ago

Accusations surface that Offset tried to ambush Stefon Diggs, but insider rejects the claims. Offset is actively looking to put Stefon Diggs in a blender for knocking up his estranged wife Cardi B … if the claims of one of his side chicks are to be believed!!! Advertisement

Jordyn Gorr — an IG model whose bio puts her location in Miami — shared several alleged leaked DM messages between herself and Offset Monday … revealing an intricate plot to have Cardi’s new baby daddy tackled — off the field.

Gorr accused Offset of “violating” her … yet still badgering her to give him Diggs’ location so he could get his revenge. The messages appear to show Gorr being down for the setup … before she grew frustrated with the rapper. Advertisement

A source close to Offset tells TMZ Hip Hop that “this girl has an ongoing beef with Set and is now looking to blow this up into something it’s not. Their feud has no connection to Diggs.”

On November 16, Offset allegedly called Gorr an “Opp ass n***a” and demanded she “Give drop or don’t come back around.” Advertisement

Offset has been Instagram-less since last week after denying he made the posts about Cardi’s newest bundle of joy being “his kid” and hasn’t responded to Gorr’s allegations — nor has Cardi — but the “Am I The Drama?” rapper has been vocal about her concerns dealing with her estranged hubby as of late.

Cardi told her massive fanbase that Offset has been harassing her behind the scenes … which aligns with Gorr’s alleged experiences as well. Advertisement via: TMZ