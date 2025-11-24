Home > CELEBRITY

Offset Accused of Trying to Set Up Stefon Diggs, Source Denies It [Photos]

BY:

Published 11 hours ago

Accusations surface that Offset tried to ambush Stefon Diggs, but insider rejects the claims.
 

Offset is actively looking to put Stefon Diggs in a blender for knocking up his estranged wife Cardi B … if the claims of one of his side chicks are to be believed!!!

Advertisement

Jordyn Gorr — an IG model whose bio puts her location in Miami — shared several alleged leaked DM messages between herself and Offset Monday … revealing an intricate plot to have Cardi’s new baby daddy tackled — off the field.

Gorr accused Offset of “violating” her … yet still badgering her to give him Diggs’ location so he could get his revenge. The messages appear to show Gorr being down for the setup … before she grew frustrated with the rapper.

Advertisement

A source close to Offset tells TMZ Hip Hop that “this girl has an ongoing beef with Set and is now looking to blow this up into something it’s not. Their feud has no connection to Diggs.”

On November 16, Offset allegedly called Gorr an “Opp ass n***a” and demanded she “Give drop or don’t come back around.”

Advertisement

Offset has been Instagram-less since last week after denying he made the posts about Cardi’s newest bundle of joy being “his kid” and hasn’t responded to Gorr’s allegations — nor has Cardi — but the “Am I The Drama?” rapper has been vocal about her concerns dealing with her estranged hubby as of late.

Cardi told her massive fanbase that Offset has been harassing her behind the scenes … which aligns with Gorr’s alleged experiences as well.

Advertisement

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

CELEBRITY

Corey Feldman ‘Had a Fun Reunion’ on DWTS for Finale After Calling Show ‘Toxic’ Behind the Scenes [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Eddie Murphy’s ‘Howard Hughes-Style Germaphobia’ Was Reportedly ‘Totally Whitewashed From New Documentary on His Life and Career’ — ‘He’s Not Normal!’

By: LBS STAFF
A person standing by the pool with a drink.
NEWS

The Art of the Renovation: Blending Mexican Soul with Modern Luxury in Puerto Vallarta

By: LBS STAFF
Matt Rogers attends Wicked premiere
CELEBRITY

Matt Rogers’ Boyfriend Is a Bravo Star — and Their Hard Launch Was Iconic

By: DM
Onya Nurve on Drag Race
NEWS

Onya Nurve Leaves ‘Kinky Boots’ and the Fandom Is Already Connecting the Dots

By: DM
Ariana and Cynthia attend Wicked For Good premiere
NEWS

“Wicked 3?” Fans Push for Another Sequel as ‘For Good’ Wraps the Story

By: DM
CELEBRITY

Donald Glover Reveals He Suffered a Stroke

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Files for Divorce from Husband Todd Tucker After 11 Years: ‘I’m Stepping Into a New Chapter’

By: Denver Sean
Dajah Graham appears on Instagram
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Dajah Graham Makes History as First Lesbian Finalist on ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

By: DM
CELEBRITY

Kim Kardashian Slams Kourtney For Not Listening As She Discussed the Hit Put Out on Her

By: LBS STAFF