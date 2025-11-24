Home > NEWS

“Wicked 3?” Fans Push for Another Sequel as ‘For Good’ Wraps the Story

BY:

Published 53 seconds ago

Ariana and Cynthia attend Wicked For Good premiere
Credit: The Mega Agency

After “Wicked” turned Thanksgiving 2024 into a full-on Oz takeover, fans immediately started asking if a “Wicked 3” is coming — as the sequel “Wicked: For Good,” hits theaters on Nov. 21. The first film, “Wicked” (titled on-screen as Wicked: Part I), adapts Act 1 of the Broadway musical. It follows Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), born with green skin and telekinetic powers, and her friendship with Galinda Upland, later Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande).

The OG movie became a monster hit. According to Box Office Mojo, it grossed about $758 million worldwide on a $150 million budget, making it the highest-grossing musical film adaptation and one of 2024’s biggest box-office titles. It earned 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Fans still want more, and many are already wondering if the franchise will expand into a third installment. Here’s what we know.

Will There Be a “Wicked 3?”
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend premiere
Source: The Mega Agency

“Wicked” unfolds in flashback as Glinda addresses a crowd celebrating the Wicked Witch’s death. The second film, originally titled “Wicked: Part Two” and now called “Wicked: For Good,” adapts Act 2 of the musical and completes Elphaba and Glinda’s story. This time, the focus shifts to consequences. Director Jon M. Chu told Entertainment Weekly, “If Part 1 is about choices, Part 2 is about consequences,” he said. “Choices are difficult to make, but when you do make those choices, sometimes the result isn’t what you expect … It can be lonely, it can be hard.”

Fans are gearing up for the second installment but still wondering if a “Wicked 3” is possible. As of now, no studio has confirmed a third film, sequel, or spinoff. At the “Wicked: For Good” premiere, Bowen Yang shut down the idea of a Part 3. He told Variety that the second film already adapts the final act of the stage show and ends the story exactly where the musical ends.

Chu is also trying to keep expectations grounded. When asked about a potential “Wicked 3,” he joked, “What’s it about?” He later said there are “a lot of ideas flying around right now,” but nothing concrete, according to Variety.

There Is More Material for Additional “Wicked” Films.
Ariana and Cynthia pose with actors from Wicked for Good
Credit: The Mega Agency

Elphaba and Glinda’s story may close in “Wicked: For Good,” but the universe leaves plenty of room for spinoffs. The films and Broadway show are based on Gregory Maguire’s novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” which is only Book 1 of his “Wicked Years” series. Maguire also wrote “Son of a Witch,” “A Lion Among Men,” and “Out of Oz,” along with newer work like “Elphie: A Wicked Childhood.”

Additionally, L. Frank Baum’s original Oz series includes 14 novels, giving studios a massive amount of public-domain material if they wanted to expand the franchise.

Grande has also joked about a third film during a “For Good” Q&A. “If we’ve learned anything from Cher, we can count on there always being another farewell tour… I don’t think anyone’s going anywhere,” she said

Do you think the “Wicked” story should continue past Part 2? Comment below!

