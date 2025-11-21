Home > NEWS

Exclusive: Kierna Spills a Samuels-Sized Secret at Lunch — and the RHOP Ladies Are Shook [Video]

BY:

Published 7 hours ago

Kierna came for a nice lunch with the ladies and brought her own tea!

In this exclusive sneak peek from this upcoming Sunday’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ Kierna drops a Chris Samuels-sized bomb on Ashley, Gizelle, and Tia.

According to Kierna, Stacey has been running back to Chris telling him all of the negative things his ex-wife Monique Samuels allegedly said about him.

And the other ladies are NOT happy about it.

Elsewhere in the episode, Monique gets reacquainted with her Potomac crew, but gets more than she bargained for with some of the ladies. Stacey introduces Tia to Thiemo with interesting results. At Gizelle’s Reasonably Shady party, Keiarna and Tia confront Stacey about her pattern of inconsistency.

Watch the clip below!

Don’t miss the full episode Sunday, Nov. 23 at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo

