Matt Rogers is officially off the market and going public with his new Bravo boyfriend. The “Las Culturistas” co-host and “Fire Island” star is now dating “Below Deck” chief stew Fraser Olender. They didn’t keep it low-key either — they hard-launched the romance at BravoCon 2025.

Rogers doesn’t hide that he’s a romantic. His most documented past relationship was with musician and frequent collaborator Henry Koperski. The two dated and lived together, and Rogers has openly referenced their breakup on the podcast, according to Reality Tea. Now, he’s back in the dating scene and thriving. Here’s what to know about Rogers, his new boyfriend, and how this crossover couple came to be.

Who Is Matt Rogers’ Boyfriend?

Rogers’ career has been booming, and his love life is matching the energy. The Long Island native studied dramatic writing at NYU, joined the improv group Hammerkatz, and trained at Upright Citizens Brigade before breaking out in New York’s comedy scene, according to UCB Comedy.

He co-created and co-hosts the pop culture podcast “Las Culturistas” with his best friend Bowen Yang. Since its 2016 launch, the show has become a full-on institution, pulling guests like Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Michelle Obama. It won Podcast of the Year at the iHeartPodcast Awards and earned a spot on Time’s list of the “100 Best Podcasts of All Time.”

Rogers and Yang amplified their brand with the televised “Las Culturistas Culture Awards” on Bravo — a chaotic, campy parody award show that featured stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jeff Goldblum, and Kristen Wiig.

Personally, Rogers is locked in with his boyfriend, Olender. The “Below Deck” star comes from Hampstead, London, and worked as a model and talent agent before switching lanes into yachting, according to Instinct Magazine. He joined “Below Deck” as a stew, worked his way up to chief steward aboard the motor yacht St. David, and returned for multiple seasons while leading interior crews in the Caribbean. On Instagram, Olender keeps it simple, describing himself as “chief stew @belowdeckbravo,” where over 200,000 followers keep up with his yacht-life updates.

Fraser Olender Had a Health Scare at BravoCon

Rogers and Olender went red carpet official — or blue carpet, in Bravo terms — while promoting the new season of “Below Deck” and the renewal of the “Las Culturistas Culture Awards.” The weekend wasn’t all glam, though. Olender revealed on Instagram that he missed the final day of BravoCon after he suddenly struggled to breathe and ended up in the ER.

“Around 4 p.m. I was having trouble breathing — chest was tight, painful, every breath more difficult to take,” Olender wrote on Instagram. “The Bravo/NBC angels swept me into an ER and suddenly I’m starring in my own medical thriller. EKGs, X-rays, CT scans all confirming that my heart and lungs are having a bit of a meltdown.”

In the same caption, he thanked an unnamed partner for holding it down. “A very special human stayed with me until 5am whilst I lay there useless, in agony, attached to multiple machines and pumped with the strongest meds,” he added. That “very special human” was Rogers. Rogers confirmed it in the comments with, “Healthy like an ox, unbreakable, hot, etc.” Both men later shared separate BravoCon carousels with photos of each other, turning their soft launch into a full-on relationship announcement.

