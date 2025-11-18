Porsha Williams Questioned by FBI After Incident on Delta Flight [Video]

BY: Denver Sean
Porsha Williams caught the attention of the FBI after an incident went down on her Delta flight leaving BravoCon.
Porsha Williams is on the radar of federal authorities … after allegedly being involved in an incident on a Delta flight.
The incident apparently went down Sunday night on a flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta. In footage, obtained by TMZ, Porsha is seen strutting out of the gate in a fur coat and Uggs –and from the looks of it, she doesn’t seem fazed at all.
The reality star is accompanied by an officer, who she appears to speak with shortly after deplaning.
A spokesperson for FBI Atlanta tells TMZ … “FBI Atlanta is aware of incident on a Delta flight on November 16th allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person. We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply.”
A spokesperson for Delta Airlines tells TMZ … two customers on the flight were spoken to by cabin crew, and the flight continued on to Atlanta and landed without issue. Law enforcement met the flight upon arrival at ATL.
What exactly happened on Porsha’s flight remains unclear.
Porsha spent the weekend in Las Vegas at BravoCon with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mates … taking part in panels and posing for the cameras.
We reached out to Porsha … so far, no word back.
RHOA star Porsha Williams says she finally figured out dating at age 44… after revealing she is romancing a woman
Porsha Williams said that she has finally figured out dating at the age of 44 – one month after revealing she is romancing a woman.
The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star – whose divorce from Simon Guobadia was finalized back in June – opened up about the topic during a panel discussion at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas on Saturday.
At one point, the TV personality was asked to offer her personal advice to a fan in her 30s who was ‘anxious’ about dating.
Williams admitted that it had taken her until she was 44-years-old to ‘figure it out.’
‘I’m a hopeless romantic, child. When I find you, you like me, I like you. You’re going to do this, I’m going to do that, and we’re going to be together, right?’
The reality star then expressed that she would ‘take the anxiousness out of it, you’re going to have to do something different to find someone whose going to truly match where you are.’
Williams added, ‘Yes, you’re in your early 30s… you gotta wait til 44 to figure it out like me. Take it out.’
She concluded her advice with, ‘Date knowing who you are and knowing what you want, and if you see a red flag, run b***h!’
The media personality is known for starring on RHOA from 2012 until her exit from the Bravo reality series in 2021. However, she returned to the show last year.
When another fan of the series asked if RHOA gets the recognition it deserves as a ‘Black cast,’ Williams agreed that they do.
She also referenced to the love and support that she received during her three years away from the show.
‘We know we bad b****es,’ the reality star told the live audience before adding that the ‘numbers don’t lie.’
Also during her time at BravoCon over the weekend, Williams gave further insight into her love life and said that while she is not in a relationship, she is dating.
‘I’m dating, but I have started to focus on someone,’ she expressed at the Getting Lucky At The Love Hotel panel, per Bravo. ‘I hope that this could be something, but we’ll see. You know, still just dating.’
Porsha Williams stun in bikini while on vacation with Simon.
Last month in October while making an appearance at CultureCon in NYC, Williams revealed that she has been seeing a woman.
‘Of the people I am talking to now… he is nice – and she is nice,’ the TV personality stated at the time.
‘But I really just wanted to make sure these were normal people,’ she continued to the crowd in attendance.
‘And what I talked about with my therapist the other day was, I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists. And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you. They do everything. They’re perfect. They mirror you.’
She further explained that both have been challenging her and ‘aren’t just doing whatever they need to do to get into the relationship.
‘And so I’m not feeling safe to open up yet…I realized if you want something different, you have to be different. I have to soften up a bit.’
Williams continued, ‘I have to not expect a whole lot of elaborate things…I have to expect someone to call me out from time to time.’
The star tied the knot with Simon Guobadia back in November 2022. However, she filed for divorce in February 2024.
Back in June it was revealed that Guobadia was deported back to Nigeria after being detained by ICE for four months.
She issued a statement on Instagram at the time which read: ‘It’s disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome.
‘At this moment, my priority is moving forward with my family,’ Williams concluded followed by a praying hands emoji.
After her divorce, the Real Housewives star also discussed her love life during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at BravoCon 2025.
‘I’ve been enjoying myself. Dating has just been beautiful for me. I’m just loving on me the most right now,’ she said.
Williams also agreed that she feels ‘free’ following her split.
‘And right now I am doing everything my way. I’m enjoying myself. If it feels good to me, if it feels right for my spirit – like I told someone else. My nervous system is just calm.’
She also expressed to the outlet that she does ‘have someone special right now’ in her life – but did not disclose who.
The reality star was also previously married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart from 2011 through 2013.
