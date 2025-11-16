Stefon Diggs Sues Influencer Christopher Blake Griffith For Defamation Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Stefon Diggs files defamation lawsuit against influencer amid sexual assault claims. Stefon Diggs is going after a social media star who accused him of drugging, sexually assaulting and later conspiring to kill him … with the NFL star calling the claims pure fiction!! Advertisement

The lawsuit, which TMZ Sports obtained, was filed by 31-year-old Diggs on October 1 … with the Patriots star wideout accusing “would-be social media influencer” Christopher Blake Griffith of concocting a lurid story about him, stemming from an alleged incident at Stefon’s Rockville, Maryland home in May 2023.

Diggs says he, along with Griffith and other influencers, hit up a local club after a charity basketball game in Washington, D.C., before later returning to Stefon's home. The Pats receiver says he then went to his bedroom, while his assistant asked Griffith to leave, capping a fairly mundane night.

More than two years later, though, in the summer of 2025, Diggs says Griffith blasted out wildly false statements about not only the night of the hoops game, but also an alleged violent incident days later, that he claimed the football player orchestrated.

Griffith said Stefon "drugged and sexually assaulted" him, before conspiring to have him killed to "suppress his gay/bisexual secrets from becoming exposed."

Diggs says Griffith not only posted the nonsense allegations to his tens of thousands of followers, but also tagged the NFL and Patriots social media accounts, as well as Uggs, with whom Stefon has a sponsorship deal.

The Patriots star clearly had enough, pulling the trigger on the libel lawsuit, accusing Griffith of intentionally and knowingly lying for online clout, and in the process, seriously hurting Diggs' reputation.

We reached out to Griffith’s attorney, Jake Lebowitz … who said “Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs’ high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs’ unwanted sexual advances and his brother’s violent attacks.”