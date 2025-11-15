Britney Spears ‘Calabasas Nights’ in Bed With Kim and Khloé Kardashian During a Surprise Link Up [Photos]

Although the late-night hangout surprised fans, it wasn’t the first time Spears and Kim Kardashian crossed paths. Their friendship dates back to the early 2000s, and Kim publicly expressed support for the pop star after the release of the 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing,” adding, “It can really break even the strongest person. No one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment.”

Reports also circulated in 2021 that Kim sought to help Spears push back against her 13-year conservatorship.

An insider claimed, “She reached out to Britney as soon as she read her [court] statement,” and said Kim told Spears she would support her “battle” in any way possible. The source added, “Britney has given the green light to let Kim help in whatever capacity she can and asked her to email her lawyer, Samuel Ingham. She really appreciates her support.” Spears’ conservatorship was ultimately terminated later that year.

The two celebrities were last photographed together at a 2012 Grammy Awards party. However, both have maintained connections with mutual friend Paris Hilton.

The new reunion arrives amid growing public concern for Spears, whose recent social media posts have shown bruises, bandages, and a wrapped knee.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Toxic pop star attempted to downplay the injuries, telling followers: “Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house … it was horrible … [my knee] snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in!!! Thank u god.”

One insider claimed alcohol use has contributed to these incidents, saying, “The biggest issue with Britney right now is her boozing… chugging wine or cocktails… then stumbling around and falling flat on her face.”

