The Reason Why Kardashians ‘Mysteriously Deleted’ Pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry From Inside Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday Bash Reportedly Revealed

As for how the Kardashians feel about it, apparently “Kris doesn’t like being told what to do — especially not by royals who live in Montecito. She said if Meghan and Harry want control, they can have it—just not on her guest list.”

Harry and Meghan were widely mocked for attending the Kardashian matriarch’s 70th birthday bash, held at Jeff Bezos’s $165million Beverly Hills mansion.

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths told GB news: “It’s the most tragic display from these two that we’ve seen for a very long time, if not ever.

“It couldn’t be less appropriate to go to a Kardashian showbiz, star-studded party where these aren’t their close circle of friends, these aren’t their best friends.

“This isn’t Harry’s best mate’s 40th. It’s unforgivable.”

Harry had recently been in Canada where he met veterans, members of the armed forces community and military charities to mark Remembrance Sunday, in a two-day visit to Toronto.

And critics of the royal said attending the Kardashian-based undid all his good work

Taking to social media, one user said: “Imagine being on a PR trip for veterans in Canada, then taking a massive cr-p on them by attending a Kardashian’sbirthday party on Remembrance Weekend.

“Yet more proof Prince Harry doesn’t care about the military or veterans. They’re just tools for his public image.”

As previously reported this week how Meghan’s poppy snub was an act of revenge against the royals.

One senior royal source said: “Meghan’s fully aware of the symbolism. The poppy isn’t just decoration – it’s a powerful emblem that means everything to Harry and the royals. By deliberately leaving it off, she was making a statement of contempt toward both him and the entire family.”

Another palace insider went further, describing the move as “her latest act of royal revenge.”

The source said: “This looks anything but accidental. Meghan knows exactly what the poppy stands for – she’s worn it before and understands its importance to Harry. Skipping it at such a glitzy Hollywood event feels like a deliberate move to rub it in the royals’ faces.”

They’re the photos Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t want you to see.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have deleted pictures of the Sussexes from Jenner’s 70th birthday party.

The couple attended the matriarch’s James Bond-themed birthday bash at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $175 million Beverly Hills mansion Saturday, and initially were included in Kardashian and Jenner’s Instagram posts that documented the event.

But Markle, 44, and Harry, 41 — who have been committed to controlling their own public narrative — have magically disappeared from the festivities.

One of Jenner’s pictures featured her posing with Markle and Harry at the party, but it was later taken down. The images of other partygoers in Jenner’s post are still there.

Kardashian followed suit — and all traces of the couple have been erased from her Instagram feed.

Behind closed doors, Markle and Harry rubbed shoulders with Hollywood royalty and billionaires galore, including Jenner’s five daughters, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Justin Bieber, Ciara and Kathy, Paris and Nicky Hilton. Beyoncé and Jay-Z snuck into the party and avoided being seen by paparazzi.

Earlier in the day, they supported their close pal Serena Williams at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California.

Since moving to the US in 2020, Markle and Harry have made it a point to maintain their privacy — on their own terms. They carefully curate what Markle posts on her Instagram and what they show in their Netflix projects like 2025’s “With Love, Meghan” and 2022’s critically panned “Harry & Meghan.”

In April, California photographer Mark Karloff claimed that the pair even manipulated the paparazzi after their move.

“When Harry and Meghan first came here, it was a mad scramble to find where they were staying, where they were going to be living, and it was every photographer in LA trying to find out every secret,” Karloff told Techreport.

“At the same time, they were running around doing mock photo ops, they were doing setups, they would pop up and be doing some charity work, and I think it was their photographers, so everyone was very frustrated.”

Karloff also insisted that the public interest in the couple has significantly decreased in recent years, resulting in a reduced demand for their photographs.

“They aren’t worth the hassle, and the payday isn’t the same; people don’t care as much as they used to,” he said. That same month, an insider told The Post that Markle and Harry engaged in staged photo ops in LA and the surrounding area, often with their own photographer present.

In 2021, Markle spoke about wanting privacy in an unaired clip from her and Harry’s infamous sit-down with Winfrey.

“I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic. We’re not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn’t expect,” she argued at the time. “There’s no one who’s on Instagram or social media that would say, ‘Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it.’ No one would want that. So it’s about boundaries. And it’s about respect.”

Fooling no one, commenters quickly noticed that Markle and Harry’s photos from Jenner’s bash were deleted.

“Wait, where did the not Duchess of Sussex go??” one person wrote on Kardashian’s page.

“Where did the photo of royals go,” another follower wrote alongside the laughing emoji.

“She deleted the photos with her in them… Wonder why,” a different person commented.

“The Duchess of Suckssex? Where?” someone else wrote, mocking Markle.

The Post has reached out to reps for Kardashian, Jenner and the Sussexes for comment.

Royal insiders were reportedly appalled by Harry and Markle’s appearance at the party.

“It’s so tacky,” a palace insider who works with the royal family told Page Six. “It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family. These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy.”

Throughout the night, cops were called to the multimillion-dollar mansion over noise complaints, but police only issued a warning, according to TMZ.

Hours later, Harry’s estranged relatives gathered across the pond to mark Remembrance Day in the UK on Sunday. The Duke of Sussex, a military veteran, wore a traditional poppy to mark the occasion at Jenner’s.

