Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Looks Almost Unrecognizable with Gray Hair and Beard in Shocking Prison Photo

A previous photo captured Combs smiling while hanging out with other inmates in the prison yard shortly after his arrival at Fort Dix.

Meanwhile, new details of the 56-year-old convict’s work assignments have emerged, in addition to allegations he was caught making his own alcohol in his cell.

As previously reported, Combs was said to be busted with homemade alcohol made of Fanta, sugar and apples, which required two weeks to ferment.

Combs was busted by two jail officials. While it was initially believed the rapper would be moved to a new unit in the aftermath of the contraband incident, sources claimed he will remain in his unit.

The shocking finding came after Combs insisted he was reformed and sober for the first time in 25-years at his sentencing hearing.

In a letter he wrote to the judge, Combs said: “The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you. I choose to live.”

Part of his transfer from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to Fort Dix focused on the drug and alcohol treatment programs available at the New Jersey facility.

Despite recent allegations about crafting his own alcohol, Combs has reportedly been given one of the top gigs available in Fort Dix’s work program.

Combs is now serving as the prison chaplain’s assistant, which typically involves maintaining the chaplain’s religious library, cleaning his office and assisting with record keeping, according to a former prison commissioner.

Combs’ publicist Juda Engelmayer told an outlet: “He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding.”

According to the former prison commissioner, the chaplain’s assistant gig certainly has its perks when compared to other prison jobs.

As part of the chaplain’s work, assistants usually have access to their private air-conditioned office and special foods brought in for religious events.

The chapel is also one of the only areas of a prison where inmates can freely gather with each other.

Diddy Reportedly Facing Discipline Over 3-Way Call Violating Prison Rules, Rep Says It Was ‘Attorney-Client Privilege’

Sean “Diddy” Combs made a three-way call in prison and could face discipline, according to a CBS report

Combs’ spokesperson says the call was “initiated by an attorney and it was attorney client privilege and appropriate”

Combs is currently behind bars at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey

Sean “Diddy” Combs could be facing potential disciplinary action in prison, though the music mogul’s spokesperson has denied that he has broken any rules.

Combs, who was recently transferred to Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix in New Jersey, is serving a 50-month prison sentence after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

CBS News, citing prison documents, reported that Combs is potentially facing a loss of phone privileges for allegedly making an unauthorized three-person call shortly after being transferred to Fort Dix.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Combs’ spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, says the call had been initiated by an attorney and also revealed where the Bad Boy Records founder is working behind bars.

“He is in the drug treatment program and he is working in the chapel library,” Engelmayer says. “The phone call he was on was initiated by an attorney and it was attorney client privilege and appropriate.”

CBS reported that the Bureau of Prisons does not allow inmates to add multiple people to a call.

Previously, TMZ reported that Combs was allegedly caught drinking homemade alcohol in prison, which a spokesperson flatly denied to PEOPLE.

“There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs,” the spokesperson said, PEOPLE previously reported. “He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

Prior to being moved to Fort Dix, Combs had been incarcerated at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024.

Combs has already spent more than a year behind bars and is getting credit for the time he has already served.

His attorneys had requested that he be transferred from MDC to Fort Dix — a low?security prison located on a military base about 40 miles outside Philadelphia, known for its access to drug rehabilitation programs.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix,” Combs’ attorney, Teny Geragos, wrote prior to his transfer.

Combs was sentenced on Oct. 3. He was also fined $500,000.

