Who’s Lying? Wendy Williams’ Neurologist Says New Tests Show She Does NOT Have Dementia

Published 37 minutes ago

Wendy Williams may not have dementia after all.

According to reports, Wendy recently underwent tests that show she does NOT have frontotemporal dementia — the condition that got her placed under a guardianship and has had her living in a memory care facility for the past 3 years.

via TMZ:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Wendy recently completed a battery of tests in NYC, and the neurologist concluded she does not have frontotemporal dementia. The neurologist provided Wendy’s legal team with the results late last month.

The findings conflict with an earlier test when, according to Wendy’s guardian, she tested positive for the condition.

Frontotemporal dementia, according to multiple experts to whom we have spoken, never gets better — only worse. Yet Wendy has exhibited remarkable neurological resilience since she became clean and sober 3 years ago, although she is still locked in the guardianship.

We’re told Wendy’s legal team will file legal docs with the court in the next 2 weeks, paving the way for a hearing where they will ask the judge to terminate the guardianship. If the judge digs in and refuses to end the guardianship, powerhouse lawyer Joe Tacopina will then demand a jury trial and ask jurors to free Wendy.

Speaking of Tacopina, Wendy attended the wedding of Joe’s son, Chris, who married Emma White. BTW, Chris is about to get his second Stanley Cup ring … he’s the Data Analytics Manager for the Florida Panthers.

Hm. This is…all very strange.

