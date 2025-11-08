Dallas Cowboys Teammates and Fans Mourn Death of Marshawn Kneeland

BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 minutes ago

Fellow players and NFL greats expressed their condolences on social media for Kneeland, with Emmitt Smith among them stating he was “heartbroken” over the news. Meanwhile, fans overwhelmed Kneeland’s last “poetic” tweet with messages. The Dallas Cowboys organization and its players are reeling following the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland , who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 24 on Thursday. The unexpected news sent a wave of shock and grief through the team, prompting current and former players to immediately share their sorrow and condolences across social media platforms. Advertisement

The Cowboys confirmed the heartbreaking loss in a statement, noting the deep connection Kneeland had forged within the organization. “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the statement read in part. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Prezley, said he was “shattered to confirm” that his client and “dearest friend” had died, in a statement, according to TMZ. Advertisement

Perzley added, “I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream of being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”

Speaking with CBS News Texas on Thursday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke on Kneeland’s death. Advertisement

“It’s been a very tough day. Tragic loss, I hurt—heavy heavy heart today,” he told the outlet. “I hurt for Marshawn, I hurt for his family. I hurt for his girlfriend. I hurt for every single one of my teammates.”

“This is a pain you don’t wish upon anybody,” he added. “You wish none of us had to go through this. You wish Marshawn didn’t have to go through what he went through.” Advertisement

After saying people need to be “thankful for each moment we have in this life and don’t take it for granted,” he called Kneeland’s death “triggering,” following his own brother’s suicide five years ago.

“It’s OK to feel however you’re feeling. And I’ll tell you, first and foremost, I don’t always have the answers,” he added. “And today is not a day that I felt like I had answers. Triggering day for many reasons. Hard to balance my emotions today.” Advertisement

More current teammates quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their immediate emotional pain. Defensive back Juanyeh Thomas articulated the raw grief felt in the locker room, writing simply, “Sick my stomach, my brotha man??….”

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey reacted with a concise but powerful symbol of sadness, posting a broken heart emoji, “?.” Advertisement

Other current members of the roster shared their grief on Instagram. Running back Phil Mafah and linebacker Marist Liufau were among the players who posted to their accounts, sharing Instagram Stories that demonstrated the collective sadness enveloping the team as they process the loss of a young teammate.

The reaction extended beyond the current roster, with Cowboys legends and former players also sharing messages of sympathy. Franchise icon Emmitt Smith offered his heartfelt sorrow and condolences to Kneeland’s loved ones. “Heartbroken. Sending my deepest condolences to Marshawn Kneeland’s family and loved ones,” Smith wrote. Advertisement

Former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci reflected on the sobering nature of the tragedy. “Man.. Thoughts and prayers go out to his friends, family, and everyone in the Cowboys organization ?? Just sad. Life is short,” he shared. Former wide receiver Dez Bryant also posted a brief but poignant tribute: “Damn RIP ???.”

“I’m sorry lil brother. I hope you find peace,” wrote former defensive end Micah Parsons with emojis of broken hearts. Advertisement

Kneeland’s fans, too, are also grieving. Many of them took to X to comment on his final tweet , which said: “Enjoy this. It goes by fast” along with a prayer emoji followed by a shared photo from the X account of Assistant Defensive Line Coach David Denham of Western Michigan University, where Kneeland was a second-round pick for the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft. Kneeland can be seen in the photo along with college teammates.

Some fans were quick to point out the haunting significance of his final post, which now has nearly 1 million views following his death. Advertisement

“What a poetic final tweet,” one fan wrote .

“It goes by way too fast. Rip Brother,” wrote another .

via: TooFab